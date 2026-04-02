 Skip to main content

Children’s Toys Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Choking Hazard; Violates the Small Ball Ban; Sold on Amazon by Beestech

  • Recalled Beestech Spiral Tower Toy with Small Balls
  • “Beestech” and model number “Bee-210316-01” are printed on the packaging of the recalled spiral tower toy.
Name of Product:
Beestech Children’s Spiral Tower Toys
Hazard:

The recalled spiral tower toy sets violate the mandatory standard for toys because they contain small balls and are intended for children under three years of age, posing a deadly choking hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
April 02, 2026
Units:

About 200  

Consumer Contact

Beestech by email at  beestechballtowerrecall@hotmail.com.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Beestech’s spiral children’s tower toys. The toy has five multicolored levels and a basketball hoop with a character’s face at the top. The toys measure about 10 inches high by four inches wide and come with six plastic balls. “Beestech” and model number “Bee-210316-01” are printed on the product’s packaging.

Remedy:

Consumers should take the toys away from children immediately and contact Beestech for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to write “Recalled” with permanent marker on the toy and send a photo of the marked toy to beestechballtowerrecall@hotmail.com. Consumers should then dispose of the recalled product. 

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Online At:
Amazon.com from November 2025 through December 2025 for about $15.
Seller:

Dongguan Qicaifeng Trading Co., Ltd., dba Beestech, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-365

Related Recalls

Recalled Coluans Christmas Light-Up Rings Party Favors
Coluans Christmas Light-Up Rings Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion Hazard; Violates Mandatory Standard for Toys; Sold on Amazon by BUDI Official

The recalled light-up rings violate the mandatory safety standard for toys because the battery compartment within the LED light ring contains button cell batteries that can be easily accessed by children. When button cell or coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns and death.

Recalled Gavoyeat Halloween Light-Up Rings Party Favors
Gavoyeat Halloween Light-Up Rings Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion Hazard; Violates Mandatory Standard for Toys; Sold on Amazon by CSZWEICD

The recalled light-up rings violate the mandatory safety standard for toys because the battery compartment within the LED light ring contains button cell batteries that can be easily accessed by children. When button cell or coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns and death.

Recalled FUNTOK 24V 2-Seater Ride-On Truck (Side view)
FUNTOK Ride-On Trucks Recalled Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Risk of Serious Injury or Death; Imported by Shenzhen Luobei Trading

The truck’s circuit board can overheat and ignite, posing fire and burn hazards.

Recalled GLMZZ Fidget Magnet Ball Toys
GLMZZ Fidget Magnet Ball Toys Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Magnet Ingestion; Violates Mandatory Standard for Toys

The magnet ball toys violate the mandatory standard for toys because they are high-powered magnets, posing an ingestion hazard to children. When high-powered magnets are swallowed, they can attract each other, or other metal objects, and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting, and/or blockage of the intestines, blood poisoning and death.

Recalled Kluster Fun Tabletop Magnet Chess Game (Sold in White Pouch)
Stoney Games Recalls Kluster Magnet Chess Games Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Magnet Ingestion; Violates Mandatory Standard for Toys

The recalled magnet games violate the mandatory standard for toys because they contain loose high-powered magnets that fit within CPSC’s small parts cylinder, posing an ingestion hazard to children. When high-powered magnets are swallowed, the ingested magnets can attract each other, or other metal objects, and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting, and/or blockage of the intestines, blood poisoning and death.

Recalled Cubimana Pirate Ship Building Set box with model number (front)
Cubimana Island Storm 3 In 1 Building Sets Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violates Mandatory Standard for Toys; Sold on Amazon by RBS Toys

The Island Storm Building Sets violate the mandatory safety standard for toys because the battery compartment within the LED light piece contains button cell batteries that can be easily accessed by children. When button cell or coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns and death.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product