Children’s Toys Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Choking Hazard; Violates the Small Ball Ban; Sold on Amazon by Beestech

The recalled spiral tower toy sets violate the mandatory standard for toys because they contain small balls and are intended for children under three years of age, posing a deadly choking hazard.
About 200
Beestech by email at beestechballtowerrecall@hotmail.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves Beestech’s spiral children’s tower toys. The toy has five multicolored levels and a basketball hoop with a character’s face at the top. The toys measure about 10 inches high by four inches wide and come with six plastic balls. “Beestech” and model number “Bee-210316-01” are printed on the product’s packaging.
Consumers should take the toys away from children immediately and contact Beestech for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to write “Recalled” with permanent marker on the toy and send a photo of the marked toy to beestechballtowerrecall@hotmail.com. Consumers should then dispose of the recalled product.
None reported
Dongguan Qicaifeng Trading Co., Ltd., dba Beestech, of China
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
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