Coluans Christmas Light-Up Rings Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion Hazard; Violates Mandatory Standard for Toys; Sold on Amazon by BUDI Official

The recalled light-up rings violate the mandatory safety standard for toys because the battery compartment within the LED light ring contains button cell batteries that can be easily accessed by children. When button cell or coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns and death.
About 3,540
Budi Official by email at BUDIrecall@outlook.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves Coluans Christmas Light-Up Rings Party Favors, model number SJP-50. The light-up rings come with 50 multi-colored party favors, including light-up Santas, Christmas trees gingerbread men and other Christmas themed shapes. Each ring includes three preinstalled button cell batteries. The preinstalled button cell batteries are visible through the inner clear casing. The light-up rings have “SJP-50” and “SDJRJJZ0813” printed on labels located at the bottom of the packaging box.
Consumers should take the recalled light-up rings away from children, stop using them immediately and remove and properly dispose of the batteries. Consumers will be asked to throw away the light-up rings and send a photo of the disposed product to BUDIrecall@outlook.com for a full refund.
Note: Button cell batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local hazardous waste procedures.
None reported
Dongguan Oukatuo Electronic Technology Co., Ltd., dba BUDI Official, of China
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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