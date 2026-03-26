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GLMZZ Fidget Magnet Ball Toys Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Magnet Ingestion; Violates Mandatory Standard for Toys

  • Recalled GLMZZ Fidget Magnet Ball Toys
  • Recalled GLMZZ Fidget Magnet Ball Toys (In Small Parts Test Cylinder)
Name of Product:
GLMZZ Fidget Magnet Ball Toys
Hazard:

The magnet ball toys violate the mandatory standard for toys because they are high-powered magnets, posing an ingestion hazard to children. When high-powered magnets are swallowed, they can attract each other, or other metal objects, and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting, and/or blockage of the intestines, blood poisoning and death.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
March 26, 2026
Units:

About 9,350

Consumer Contact

GLMZZ via email at GLMZZrecall@outlook.com.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves GLMZZ Fidget Magnet Ball Toy Sets. Each set contains eight round magnet balls (white, blue, green, pink, yellow, cream and two purple balls). Each ball is about 1.24 inches in diameter. The magnet toys come in a black zippered case.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled magnet ball toys immediately, take them away from children, and contact GLMZZ to receive a full refund. Consumers will be asked to throw the magnet ball toys away and email photo of the disposal to GLMZZrecall@outlook.com.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Online At:
Amazon.com from February 2025 to October 2025 for about $15.
Retailer:

Shenzhen Jiaying E-commerce Co., Ltd., dba GLMZZ, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-345

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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