FUNTOK Ride-On Trucks Recalled Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Risk of Serious Injury or Death; Imported by Shenzhen Luobei Trading

The truck’s circuit board can overheat and ignite, posing fire and burn hazards.
About 1,980
Shenzhen Luobei Trading Co. toll-free at 800-249-9581 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at service@funtok.net or online at https://funtok.net/pages/voluntary-product-safety-recall or https://funtok.net/ and click on “Product Safety Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves FUNTOK 24V 2-Seater Ride-On Trucks, model number DLS-K03. The trucks were sold in red, black, white and pink. “4x4” is written in black on the tailgate and “TURBO DIESEL” is written in black on the side of the truck. The brand name “FUNTOK” and model number “DLS-K03” are printed on the User Manual cover and the exterior retail packaging.
Consumers should stop using the recalled ride-on truck immediately, unplug the truck if it is charging, and contact Shenzhen Luobei Trading Co. for instructions to receive a full refund. To obtain a refund, consumers will need to disable the ride-on truck by cutting the wires to the battery and submitting a photo of the cut wires with “VOID,” the consumer’s name and the date written on the hood of the truck in permanent marker. Consumers should dispose of the disabled ride-on truck once they receive their refund. Directions on how to disassemble and disable the ride-on truck can be found on https://funtok.net/pages/voluntary-product-safety-recall.
Note: Do not throw the truck battery in the trash, or in the general recycling stream (e.g., street-level or curbside recycling bins). Lead-acid batteries must be disposed of differently than other batteries. Your municipal household hazardous waste (HHW) collection center or battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores may accept this lead-acid battery for disposal. Before taking your battery to a HHW collection center, contact that office ahead of time and ask whether it accepts lead-acid batteries. If it does not, contact your municipality for further guidance.
Shenzhen Luobei Trading Co. has received 11 reports of the ride-on trucks catching fire, sparking, burning, melting, overheating and smoking. No injuries have been reported.
Shenzhen Luobei Trading Co., Ltd., of China
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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