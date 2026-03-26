FUNTOK Ride-On Trucks Recalled Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Risk of Serious Injury or Death; Imported by Shenzhen Luobei Trading

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled ride-on truck immediately, unplug the truck if it is charging, and contact Shenzhen Luobei Trading Co. for instructions to receive a full refund. To obtain a refund, consumers will need to disable the ride-on truck by cutting the wires to the battery and submitting a photo of the cut wires with “VOID,” the consumer’s name and the date written on the hood of the truck in permanent marker. Consumers should dispose of the disabled ride-on truck once they receive their refund. Directions on how to disassemble and disable the ride-on truck can be found on https://funtok.net/pages/voluntary-product-safety-recall.

Note: Do not throw the truck battery in the trash, or in the general recycling stream (e.g., street-level or curbside recycling bins). Lead-acid batteries must be disposed of differently than other batteries. Your municipal household hazardous waste (HHW) collection center or battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores may accept this lead-acid battery for disposal. Before taking your battery to a HHW collection center, contact that office ahead of time and ask whether it accepts lead-acid batteries. If it does not, contact your municipality for further guidance.