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nvyue Magic Pocket Staffs Recalled Due to Projectile and Laceration Hazards; Imported by Xingwenfeng

  • Recalled nvyue Magic Pocket Staff – compressed form in gold (left) and 150cm expanded form in silver (right)
  • Recalled nvyue Magic Pocket Staff with the protective pin not fully engaged, as received from Amazon.com
Name of Product:
nvyue Magic Pocket Staffs
Hazard:

The protective pin mechanism on the Magic Pocket Staffs can fail to prevent unintentional expansion, posing serious projectile and laceration hazards. Even when engaged, the expansion occurs too rapidly for consumers to react, leaving virtually no opportunity for protection.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
April 16, 2026
Units:

About 25,000

Consumer Contact

Xingwenfeng by email at nvyue_recall@163.com or go to https://www.amazon.com/product-safety-alerts and click on “nvyue Magic Pocket Staffs Recalled Due to Projectile and Laceration Hazards; Imported by Xingwenfeng”.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves nvyue Magic Pocket Staffs sold in gold, silver or black colors and in 110 cm or 150 cm expanded lengths. 

Products arrive in a compressed, tightly wound cylinder, and in many cases the protective pin is found not fully engaged, increasing risk of sudden deployment.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the Magic Pocket Staff immediately and contact Xingwenfeng for a full refund. Consumers will be askedto write their initials and the current date with permanent marker on the Magic Pocket Staff and send a photo of the marked Magic Pocket Staff to nvyue_recall@163.com. Consumers will be instructed to safely expand the Magic Pocket Staff before disposal. Consumers should then dispose of the recalled product.  Do not sell or give away these hazardous products.

Incidents/Injuries:

CPSC has received 163 reports of incidents involving injuries to the eyes, face and hands. Reported injuries include corneal lacerations, temporary vision loss and injuries requiring stitches, many involving children as young as nine years old.

Sold Online At:
Amazon.com from September 2020 through March 2026 for between $8 and $26.
Importer(s):

Xingwenfeng, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-409

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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