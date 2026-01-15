 Skip to main content

Ruahouine Hair Growth Serum Bottles Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Child Poisoning; Violates Mandatory Standard for Child-Resistant Packaging; Sold on Amazon by Ruahouine

  • Recalled Ruahouine Hair Growth Serum
Name of Product:
Ruahouine Hair Growth Serum Bottles
Hazard:

The serum bottles contain minoxidil, which must be in child-resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. The serum’s packaging is not child-resistant, posing a risk of serious injury or death from poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

Remedy:
Refund
Replace
Recall Date:
January 15, 2026
Units:

About 25,000

Consumer Contact

Email Ruahouine at ruahouine@gmail.com.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Ruahouine Hair Growth Serum. The serum comes in 60ml (2.11 fl. oz.) transparent amber dropper bottles. “Ruahouine”, “Minoxidil Hair Growth Serum”, and “5% Minoxidil With Biotin” are printed on labels wrapped around the bottles. 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately secure the recalled serum bottles and place them out of sight and reach of children. Contact Ruahouine for instructions on how to destroy the recalled bottles and how to receive a refund or replacement bottle. Consumers will be asked to pour the contents of the bottle into the trash and take a photo of the bottle in the trash and email it to ruahouine@gmail.com. 

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported 

Sold Online At:
Amazon.com from January 2025 through July 2025 for about $10
Retailer:

Ruahouine, of China 

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-182

Related Recalls

Recalled RootStim Beard Growth Serum Packaging (Front)
RootStim Recalls Beard Growth Serum Spray Bottles Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Child Poisoning; Violate Mandatory Standard for Child-Resistant Packaging

The beard growth serum contains minoxidil, which must be in child-resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. The serum’s packaging is not child-resistant, posing a risk of serious injury or death from poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children. 

Recalled Feel The Beard Growth Oil Bottle
Feel The Beard Recalls Minoxidil Beard Growth Serum Bottles Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Child Poisoning; Violates Mandatory Standard for Child-Resistant Packaging

The beard serum contains minoxidil, which must be in child-resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. The hair serum’s packaging is not child-resistant, posing a risk of serious injury or death from poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

Recalled Mamisan Licodaine Ointment jar UPC - 860006498115
Plantimex Recalls Mamisan Lidocaine Ointment Containers Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Child Poisoning; Violates Mandatory Standard for Child-Resistant Packaging

The ointment contains lidocaine, which must be in child-resistant packaging, as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. The ointment’s packaging is not child-resistant, posing a risk of serious injury or death from poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

Recalled MoonSoll Ethanol Fuel Bottle
Demlar Recalls MoonSoll and Magic Chems Fuel Bottles Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Flash Fire; Violates Mandatory Standard for Portable Fuel Containers and FHSA Labeling Requirements; Imported by Demlar Online Store

The ethanol fuel bottles violate the federal safety standard for portable fuel containers because they lack flame mitigation devices required by the Portable Fuel Container Safety Act, posing a deadly risk of flash fire. The fuel containers also fail to meet the federal safety regulation for deceptive disclaimers required by the Federal Hazardous Substances Act (FHSA) because they claim the contents are “Non-Toxic.”

Recalled Kirkland Signature Valdobbiadene Prosecco DOCG bottle
F&F Fine Wines Recalls Kirkland Signature Valdobbiadene Prosecco DOCG Bottles sold by Costco Due to Laceration Hazard

The Prosecco bottles can break or shatter, posing a laceration hazard.

Recalled Wilteexs Bioethanol Fuel Bottle
Wilteexs Bioethanol Fuel Bottles Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Flash Fire; Violates Mandatory Standards for Portable Fuel Containers and Hazardous Substances; Imported by Wilteexs

The ethanol fuel bottles violate the federal safety standard for portable fuel containers because they lack flame mitigation devices required by the Portable Fuel Container Safety Act, posing a deadly risk of flash fire. The fuel containers also fail to meet the federal safety regulation for deceptive disclaimers required by the Federal Hazardous Substances Act because they claim the contents are “Non Toxic”. 

