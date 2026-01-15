Ruahouine Hair Growth Serum Bottles Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Child Poisoning; Violates Mandatory Standard for Child-Resistant Packaging; Sold on Amazon by Ruahouine

The serum bottles contain minoxidil, which must be in child-resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. The serum’s packaging is not child-resistant, posing a risk of serious injury or death from poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.
About 25,000
Email Ruahouine at ruahouine@gmail.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves Ruahouine Hair Growth Serum. The serum comes in 60ml (2.11 fl. oz.) transparent amber dropper bottles. “Ruahouine”, “Minoxidil Hair Growth Serum”, and “5% Minoxidil With Biotin” are printed on labels wrapped around the bottles.
Consumers should immediately secure the recalled serum bottles and place them out of sight and reach of children. Contact Ruahouine for instructions on how to destroy the recalled bottles and how to receive a refund or replacement bottle. Consumers will be asked to pour the contents of the bottle into the trash and take a photo of the bottle in the trash and email it to ruahouine@gmail.com.
None reported
Ruahouine, of China
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
