Magnetic Chess Games Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Magnet Ingestion; Violates Mandatory Standard for Toys; Sold on Amazon by Kaiwenshangpin

The recalled magnetic chess games violate the mandatory standard for toys because they contain loose magnets posing an ingestion hazard to children. When high-powered magnets are swallowed, the ingested magnets can attract each other, or other metal objects, and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting, and/or blockage of the intestines, blood poisoning and death.
This recall involves magnetic chess games with magnets that are small, loose and separable with a strong magnetic flux. The games are sold in a blue box with the words “Magnetic”, “Magnetic Chess Piece” and “Intelligence Strategy Game” on the front of the box. The game includes 20 loose magnets, a yellow string, gameplay instructions and a plastic storage bag.
Consumers should stop using the recalled magnetic chess games immediately, take them away from children, and dispose of them. To receive a full refund, consumers will be asked to email a photo of the disposal to Kaiwenshangpinrecall@outlook.com.
Yiwushixiuxiangfushiyouxiangongsi (“Yiwu Xiu Xiang Garment Co., Ltd.”) dba Kaiwenshangpin, of China
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
