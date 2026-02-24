 Skip to main content

Magnetic Chess Games Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Magnet Ingestion; Violate Mandatory Standard for Toys; Sold on Amazon by Yiruikeji2024

  • Recalled Christmas-themed Magnetic Chess Game - packaging
  • "Magnetic” is printed on the back of the recalled Christmas-themed magnetic chess games
  • Recalled Christmas-themed Magnetic Chess Game - Contents
  • Recalled Christmas-themed Magnetic Chess Game - instructions
Name of Product:
Christmas-themed Magnetic Chess Games
Hazard:

The recalled magnetic chess games violate the mandatory standard for toys because they contain loose magnets posing an ingestion hazard to children. When high-powered magnets are swallowed, the ingested magnets can attract each other, or other metal objects, and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting, and/or blockage of the intestines, blood poisoning and death.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
February 24, 2026
Units:

About 5,300

Consumer Contact

By email at yirui2024@yeah.net.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves magnetic chess games. The recalled Christmas-themed games consist of 20 magnets, a red string, instructions and a red drawstring storage bag. “Merry Christmas,” and holiday images, including a Santa Claus, snowmen and a Christmas tree, are printed on the front of the game’s box and “Magnetic” is printed on the back.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled magnetic chess games, take them away from children and contact Yiruikeji2024 for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to send a photo of the disposed product to yirui2024@yeah.net.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Online At:
Amazon.com from November 2024 through November 2025 for about $7.
Importer(s):

Shenzhenshiyiruikejiyouxiangongsi (Shenzhenshi Yirui Technology Co., Ltd.), dba Yiruikeji2024, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-287

Related Recalls

Recalled Magnetic Chess Game
Magnetic Chess Games Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Magnet Ingestion; Violates Mandatory Standard for Toys; Sold on Amazon by Kaiwenshangpin

The recalled magnetic chess games violate the mandatory standard for toys because they contain loose magnets posing an ingestion hazard to children. When high-powered magnets are swallowed, the ingested magnets can attract each other, or other metal objects, and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting, and/or blockage of the intestines, blood poisoning and death.

Recalled Surveying Accessories Cheaper Magnetic Game – Colombia que linda eres game board
Surveying Accessories Cheaper Recalls Board Games Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Magnet Ingestion; Violates Mandatory Standard for Toys

The recalled board games violate the mandatory standard for toys because the magnetic game pieces contain loose high-powered magnets, posing an ingestion hazard to children. When high-powered magnets are swallowed, the ingested magnets can attract each other, or other metal objects, and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting, and/or blockage of the intestines, blood poisoning and death.

Recalled Multifunctional Puzzle Crab Toy Fishing Hook and Magnetic Pieces
Multifunctional Puzzle Crab Toys Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Ingestion Hazard; Violation of Federal Regulations for Toy Magnets; Sold Exclusively on Walmart.com by JinJiang Baimei

The recalled magnetic Multifunctional Puzzle Crab Toy set violates the mandatory federal regulation for magnet toys, posing an ingestion hazard. When high-powered magnets are swallowed, the ingested magnets can attract each other, or another metal object, and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting and/or blockage of the intestines, infection, blood poisoning and death.

Recalled 6-in-1 Pounding Game Sold by Dmitoy
6-in-1 Pounding Games Recalled Due to Ingestion Hazard; Violation of Federal Regulations for Magnets; Sold Exclusively on Temu.com by DMITOY

The recalled 6-in-1 Pounding Game violates the mandatory federal regulation for magnets because it contains a magnet that can become loose, posing an ingestion hazard to children. When high-powered magnets are swallowed, the ingested magnets can attract each other, or another metal object, and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting and/or blockage of the intestines, infection, blood poisoning and death.

Recalled 1 Set Puzzle Magnetic Battle Chess with 20 Magnetic Pieces
Magnetic Chess Games Recalled Due to Ingestion Hazard; Violation of Federal Regulations for Toy Magnets; Sold Exclusively on Temu.com through Outad Good Life

The recalled magnetic chess games, which include 20 magnet pieces, violate the mandatory federal toy magnet regulation because the set contains one or more magnets that fit within CPSC’s small parts cylinder, and the magnets are stronger than permitted. When high-powered magnets are swallowed, the ingested magnets can attract each other, or another metal object, and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting and/or blockage of the intestines, infection, blood poisoning and death.

Recalled Slide & Seek Ball Run
Lovevery Recalls Slide & Seek Ball Runs with Wooden Knobs Due to Choking Hazard

The packaging configuration can allow damage to the wooden knob on the Ball Run during shipping and cause it to come loose and detach, posing a choking hazard to children.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product