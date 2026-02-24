Magnetic Chess Games Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Magnet Ingestion; Violate Mandatory Standard for Toys; Sold on Amazon by Yiruikeji2024

The recalled magnetic chess games violate the mandatory standard for toys because they contain loose magnets posing an ingestion hazard to children. When high-powered magnets are swallowed, the ingested magnets can attract each other, or other metal objects, and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting, and/or blockage of the intestines, blood poisoning and death.
About 5,300
By email at yirui2024@yeah.net.
This recall involves magnetic chess games. The recalled Christmas-themed games consist of 20 magnets, a red string, instructions and a red drawstring storage bag. “Merry Christmas,” and holiday images, including a Santa Claus, snowmen and a Christmas tree, are printed on the front of the game’s box and “Magnetic” is printed on the back.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled magnetic chess games, take them away from children and contact Yiruikeji2024 for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to send a photo of the disposed product to yirui2024@yeah.net.
None reported
Shenzhenshiyiruikejiyouxiangongsi (Shenzhenshi Yirui Technology Co., Ltd.), dba Yiruikeji2024, of China
