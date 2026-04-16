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Macy’s Recalls Arch Studio Tea Kettles Due to Risk of Serious Injury from Burn Hazard

  • Recalled Arch Studio Tea Kettle
  • "Arch Studio” and “HJ10525” are etched on the underside of the recalled kettles.
Name of Product:
Arch Studio Tea Kettle
Hazard:

The tea kettles’ handle can detach during use when heated, posing a risk of serious injury from burn hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
April 16, 2026
Units:

About 4,600

Consumer Contact

Macy’s toll-free at 888-256-1541 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at teakettle@realtimeresults.net or on-line at https://www.recallrtr.com/teakettle or macys.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Arch Studio-branded tea kettles. The stainless-steel kettles have a black handle and measure about 10.7 inches long, 7.59 inches wide and 8.62 inches high; and have a 1.9-quart capacity. The brand name and “HJ10525” are etched on the underside of the kettles.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled tea kettles immediately and contact Macy’s for a full refund in the form of a check for the purchase price. Consumers will be asked to complete a recall form at https://www.recallrtr.com/teakettle for a prepaid shipping label to return the product. No purchase receipt will be required.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received three reports of the handle detaching. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Macy's stores nationwide and online at macys.com from August 2025 through February 2026 for about $50.
Importer(s):

Macy’s Merchandising Group, Inc., of New York

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-412
Fast Track Recall

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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