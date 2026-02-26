 Skip to main content

Grtard Magnetic Stick Figure Toy Sets Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Magnet Ingestion; Violates Mandatory Standard for Toys

  • Recalled Grtard Magnet Men Stick Figure Toy Set
Name of Product:
Grtard Magnet Stick Figure Men Toy Sets
Hazard:

The magnetic stick figure toy sets violate the mandatory standard for toys because they contain loose magnets posing an ingestion hazard to children. When high-powered magnets are swallowed, the ingested magnets can attract each other, or other metal objects, and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting, and/or blockage of the intestines, blood poisoning and death.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
February 26, 2026
Units:

About 130

Consumer Contact

Email at Grtardrecall@outlook.com.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves 10 flexible stick figures in purple, black, red, orange, pink, yellow, bright blue, dark blue, white and green. The stick figures come in solid and transparent colors. Each stick figure has four small magnets, one in each hand and foot. The stick figures come in clear plastic packaging labeled “Grtard.”

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled magnetic stick figures and take them away from children. Contact Grtard for information on how to receive a full refund. Consumers will be asked to email a photo of the disposed product to Grtardrecall@outlook.com.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Online At:
Walmart.com fromMay 2025 to November 2025 for about $12.
Retailer:

Shanghaijinlianwangluokejiyouxiangongsi (Shanghai Jinlian Network Technology Co., Ltd.), dba Grtard, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-291

