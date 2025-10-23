Bealife 5-Drawer Dressers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Violates Mandatory Standard for Clothing Storage Units; Imported by Bealife

The recalled dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to a wall, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in injuries or death to children. The dressers violate the mandatory standard as required by the STURDY Act.
About 410
Bealife via email at info@bealifehome.com, or online at https://bealifehome.com/pages/bealife-recall or https://bealifehome.com and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Bealife 5-Drawer Dressers. The recalled dressers are white and measure about 32 inches high by 28 inches wide by 16 inches deep. Model number AP23-W is printed on the product packaging. The model number does not appear on the product itself.
Consumers should stop using the recalled dressers immediately, if they are not anchored to a wall, and place them in an area that children cannot access. Consumers should contact Bealife for instructions on how to dispose of the dressers and will be required to email a photo demonstrating disposal of the product to info@bealifehome.com to receive a full refund.
None reported
Shenzhen Quanyuanfa Trading Co., Ltd. dba Bealife, of China
