AOWOS Dressers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Violates Mandatory Standard for Clothing Storage Units; Sold on Walmart.com by AOWOS

The recalled dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in serious injuries or death to children. The dressers violate the mandatory standard required by the STURDY Act.
This recall involves AOWOS 12-drawer dressers. The recalled dressers were sold in black, brown, gray, oak, pink and white. They have a metal frame, wooden top, 12 collapsing fabric drawers of different sizes with handles, four side pockets and two hooks. The dressers measure about 39 inches by 12 inches by 44.5 inches, and weigh about 42 pounds. Model number 12DRW01, 12DRW02, 12DRW11, 12DRW13, 12DRW19, 12DRW20 or 12DRW27 is printed on the product packaging.
Consumers should stop using the recalled dressers immediately if they are not anchored to the wall and place them in an area that children cannot access. Contact AOWOS for instructions on how to dispose of the dressers to receive a full refund. Consumers must submit a photo to AOWOSRecall@outlook.com of the product showing disposal.
Hong Lu, of China, doing business as online seller AOWOS
