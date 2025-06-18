 Skip to main content

YaFiti White Dressers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Violations of Federal Standard for Clothing Storage Units; Sold on Amazon

  • Recalled YaFiti 12-Drawer White Dresser (front view)
  • Recalled YaFiti 12-Drawer White Dresser (side view)
  • Recalled YaFiti 12-Drawer White Dresser (back view)
Name of Product:
YaFiti 12-Drawer White Dressers
Hazard:

The recalled dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in injuries or death to children. The dressers violate the federal standard as required by the STURDY Act.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
June 18, 2025
Units:

About 6,000

Consumer Contact

YaFiti toll-free at 877-452-4067 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at Yafitiservice@outlook.com, or online at https://yafiti.com/pages/recall or https://yafiti.com and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves YaFiti 12-Drawer White Dressers. The dressers measure about 39 inches long, 12 inches wide and 45 inches high and were sold in white. The model number HI1381_02 is printed on the outer packaging box of the product.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled dressers if they are not properly anchored to a wall and place them in an area that children cannot access. Contact YaFiti for instructions on how to dispose of the dressers to receive a full refund. Consumers must submit a photo of the disposed dresser to Yafitiservice@outlook.com. YaFiti and Amazon are contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Exclusively Online:
Amazon from September 2023 through March 2025 for about $95.
Manufacturer(s):
Shenzhen Leader-Union Technology Co. Ltd., of China
Retailer:

YaFiti Store, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-341

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

