YaFiti White Dressers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Violations of Federal Standard for Clothing Storage Units; Sold on Amazon

The recalled dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in injuries or death to children. The dressers violate the federal standard as required by the STURDY Act.
About 6,000
YaFiti toll-free at 877-452-4067 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at Yafitiservice@outlook.com, or online at https://yafiti.com/pages/recall or https://yafiti.com and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves YaFiti 12-Drawer White Dressers. The dressers measure about 39 inches long, 12 inches wide and 45 inches high and were sold in white. The model number HI1381_02 is printed on the outer packaging box of the product.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled dressers if they are not properly anchored to a wall and place them in an area that children cannot access. Contact YaFiti for instructions on how to dispose of the dressers to receive a full refund. Consumers must submit a photo of the disposed dresser to Yafitiservice@outlook.com. YaFiti and Amazon are contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported
YaFiti Store, of China
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads, LinkedIn and Truth Social.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.