Three61 Recalls Samurai Mini Smoke Alarms Due to Failure to Alert Consumers to a Fire; Sold Exclusively by HSN

The smoke alarms can malfunction and fail to alert consumers of a fire, posing a risk of smoke inhalation or death. Smoke sensitivity tests performed on the alarms by CPSC found that one of the detectors that was tested failed to alert when exposed to pre-determined concentrations of smoke.
About 328,000
Three61 via email at recall@samuraibrands.com, or online at www.samuraibrands.com/recall or www.samuraibrands.com and click the recall banner on the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Samurai-branded mini smoke alarms, model number SM1. The white and silver plastic smoke alarms measure about 2.5 by 2.5 by 2.5 inches. They were sold in packs of two or three alarms and came with lithium-ion batteries, adhesive stickers, screws, mounting plates and an instruction manual. “Smoke” appears on the front of the alarm below a button and “installed on” on the back. The model number is located on the product packaging.
Consumers should immediately contact Three61 for a free replacement alarm, including shipping. To register, consumers must write “Recalled” with a permanent marker on the smoke alarm and submit a photo of the marked product to the recall website at www.samuraibrands.com/recall. Once registered, the firm will immediately ship the replacement alarm. Consumers should keep the recalled smoke alarms installed until receiving the replacement alarm. Consumers should install the replacement alarms immediately upon receiving them. Three61 is contacting all known purchasers directly.
Note: Recalled lithium-ion batteries should be disposed of in accordance with any local and state ordinances, following the procedures established by your municipal recycling center for damaged/defective/recalled lithium batteries, because these potentially hazardous batteries must be handled differently than other batteries. Do not throw this recalled battery in the trash. Do not deposit this recalled battery in used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores.
Three61 has received eight reports of the alarms failing to activate in the presence of smoke. No injuries have been reported.
Three61 LLC, of Palm Harbor, Florida
