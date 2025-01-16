Three61 Recalls Samurai Mini Smoke Alarms Due to Failure to Alert Consumers to a Fire; Sold Exclusively by HSN

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately contact Three61 for a free replacement alarm, including shipping. To register, consumers must write “Recalled” with a permanent marker on the smoke alarm and submit a photo of the marked product to the recall website at www.samuraibrands.com/recall. Once registered, the firm will immediately ship the replacement alarm. Consumers should keep the recalled smoke alarms installed until receiving the replacement alarm. Consumers should install the replacement alarms immediately upon receiving them. Three61 is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Note: Recalled lithium-ion batteries should be disposed of in accordance with any local and state ordinances, following the procedures established by your municipal recycling center for damaged/defective/recalled lithium batteries, because these potentially hazardous batteries must be handled differently than other batteries. Do not throw this recalled battery in the trash. Do not deposit this recalled battery in used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores.