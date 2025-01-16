 Skip to main content

Three61 Recalls Samurai Mini Smoke Alarms Due to Failure to Alert Consumers to a Fire; Sold Exclusively by HSN

  • Recalled Samurai Mini Smoke Alarm - front
  • Recalled Samurai Mini Smoke Alarm - back
  • Recalled Samurai Mini Smoke Alarm – packaging
  • Recalled Samurai Mini Smoke Alarm - packaging
Name of Product:
Samurai Mini Smoke Alarms
Hazard:

The smoke alarms can malfunction and fail to alert consumers of a fire, posing a risk of smoke inhalation or death. Smoke sensitivity tests performed on the alarms by CPSC found that one of the detectors that was tested failed to alert when exposed to pre-determined concentrations of smoke.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
January 16, 2025
Units:

About 328,000

Consumer Contact

Three61 via email at recall@samuraibrands.com, or online at www.samuraibrands.com/recall or www.samuraibrands.com and click the recall banner on the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Samurai-branded mini smoke alarms, model number SM1. The white and silver plastic smoke alarms measure about 2.5 by 2.5 by 2.5 inches. They were sold in packs of two or three alarms and came with lithium-ion batteries, adhesive stickers, screws, mounting plates and an instruction manual. “Smoke” appears on the front of the alarm below a button and “installed on” on the back. The model number is located on the product packaging.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately contact Three61 for a free replacement alarm, including shipping. To register, consumers must write “Recalled” with a permanent marker on the smoke alarm and submit a photo of the marked product to the recall website at www.samuraibrands.com/recall. Once registered, the firm will immediately ship the replacement alarm. Consumers should keep the recalled smoke alarms installed until receiving the replacement alarm. Consumers should install the replacement alarms immediately upon receiving them. Three61 is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Note: Recalled lithium-ion batteries should be disposed of in accordance with any local and state ordinances, following the procedures established by your municipal recycling center for damaged/defective/recalled lithium batteries, because these potentially hazardous batteries must be handled differently than other batteries. Do not throw this recalled battery in the trash. Do not deposit this recalled battery in used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores.

Incidents/Injuries:

Three61 has received eight reports of the alarms failing to activate in the presence of smoke. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Through HSN nationwide and online at HSN.com from July 2020 through November 2024 for between $40 and $50, depending on the amount purchased.
Importer(s):

Three61 LLC, of Palm Harbor, Florida

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-095

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

