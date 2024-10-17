 Skip to main content

Textron Specialized Vehicles Expands Recall of Arctic Cat and Tracker Side by Side Recreational Off Highway Vehicles Due to Crash Hazard (Recall Alert)

  • Recalled MY 2024 Tracker Off Road 800SX
  • Recalled Arctic Cat Prowler Pro
  • Recalled Arctic Cat Prowler Pro Crew
  • Recalled Tracker Off Road 800SX
  • Recalled Tracker Off Road 800SX Crew
Name of Product:
Model Years 2022-2024 Arctic Cat Prowler Pro / Pro Crew and Tracker Off Road 800SX / 800SX Crew Side by Side Recreational Off Highway Vehicles (ROVs)
Hazard:

The vehicle can move when on an incline and “park” is displayed on the digital dash. This can allow the vehicle to roll away, posing a crash hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
October 17, 2024
Units:

About 7,000 (In addition, about 700 were sold in Canada) (Some of these ROVs were previously recalled on November 2023)

Consumer Contact

Textron Specialized Vehicles at 800-279-2281 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday, email at arcticcatwarranty@textron.com or online at https://arcticcat.txtsv.com/owners/recalls or https://www.trackeroffroad.com/recalls.html or at https://arcticcat.txtsv.com or https://www.trackeroffroad.com click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves all model years 2022, 2023 and 2024 Arctic Cat Prowler Pro and Pro Crew and all model year 2022, 2023 and 2024 Tracker Off Road 800SX and 800SX Crew Side by Side Recreational Off Highway Vehicles. The two-seat and four-seat vehicles were sold in various colors. The Arctic Cats have a “Prowler Pro” decal on the front hood and the Tracker Off Road vehicles have an “800SX” decal just outside the driver and passage doors.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled vehicles and contact Textron Specialized Vehicles to schedule a free repair. The repair kit will include a new shift cable bracket, shift sensor, and a decal to be placed at the dash display. The new shift sensor will allow the dash to display an "E" for shift error if “park” on the vehicle is not fully engaged. Customers will be directly notified to bring their vehicle to an authorized dealership to have the kit added at no cost. Textron is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 12 reports of vehicles moving while in the park position. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
The Arctic Cat Prowler Pro and Pro Crew was sold at Arctic Cat dealers nationwide from May 2022 through August 2023 for between $14,400 and $21,000. The Tracker Off Road 800SX and 800SX Crew was sold at Bass Pro Shops, Cabela’s and Tracker dealers nationwide from March 2022 through August 2024 for between $14,400 and $21,000.
Manufacturer(s):
Textron Specialized Vehicles, of Augusta, Georgia
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
25-701
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Related Recalls

Recalled MY 2024 Tracker Off Road 800SX
Textron Specialized Vehicles Expands Recall of Arctic Cat and Tracker Side by Side Recreational Off Highway Vehicles Due to Crash Hazard (Recall Alert)

The vehicle can move when on an incline and “park” is displayed on the digital dash. This can allow the vehicle to roll away, posing a crash hazard.

Recalled Droyd helmet – top view
Reyhee Group Recalls Droyd Multi-Purpose Helmets Due to Risk of Head Injury; Violation of Federal Regulations for Bicycle Helmets

The recalled helmets do not comply with the positional stability, retention system, impact, labeling and certification requirements of the mandatory federal safety regulations for bicycle helmets. The helmets can fail to protect the wearer in the event of a crash, posing a risk of head injury.

Recalled Droyd Fury Youth ATV
Reyhee Group and Jinling International Recall Droyd Fury Youth All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) Due to Laceration Hazard; Violation of Federal Regulations for ATVs

The recalled youth ATVs fail to comply with the requirements of the federal mandatory ATV regulations. The handlebars pose a laceration hazard if the child rider’s body or head impacts the handlebars at a high rate of speed. ATVs that fail to meet the mandatory safety requirements pose a risk of serious injury or death.

Recalled Polaris Model Year 2024 RANGER XD 1500
Polaris Industries Recalls Ranger XD 1500 Recreational Off-Road Vehicles (ROVs) with Winches Due to Fire Hazard

The winch wiring can overheat while in use, posing a fire hazard and risk of serious injury to the rider or passenger.

Recalled Polaris Model Year 2023 Sportsman 850 ATV
Polaris Recalls Sportsman All-Terrain Vehicles Due to Fire Hazard

The ATV can leak fuel at the fuel pump flange outlet, posing a fire hazard and risk of serious injury to the rider or passenger.

Recalled GOETAS Pool Drain Cover – with top grate
GOETAS Pool Drain Covers Recalled Due to Entrapment Hazard; Violation of the Virginia Graeme Baker Pool and Spa Safety Act; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by GOETAS

The recalled drain covers do not conform to the entrapment protection regulations of the Virginia Graeme Baker Pool and Spa Safety Act (VGBA), posing an entrapment hazard to swimmers and bathers.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product