Target Recalls Spritz™ Resin Hanukkah Dino Menorahs Due to Fire Hazard

  • Recalled Taper Resin Hanukkah Dino Menorah
  • Recalled Taper Resin Hanukkah Dino Menorah
Name of Product:
Spritz Taper Resin Hanukkah Dino Menorahs
Hazard:

The recalled resin menorahs can burn or catch fire when holding lit candles, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
February 13, 2025
Units:

About 4,400

Consumer Contact

Target toll-free at 800-440-0680 from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. CT Monday through Sunday for in-store purchases, or toll-free at 800-591-3869 from 6 a.m. to 12 a.m. CT Monday through Sunday for digital purchases, or online at https://help.target.com/help/recalls or https://www.target.com/ and click on “Recalls” on the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Spritz Taper Resin Hanukkah Dino Menorah.  The menorahs are blue, made of polymer resin and measure 6 inches high x 13 inches long. They can hold up to nine tapered candles in the metal candle cups located on the dinosaur’s back. The model number “240-14-1380” is printed on the product’s hang tag located on the dinosaur’s neck.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled menorahs and return them to any Target store for a full refund in the form of a Target gift card or refund in the original form of payment. Consumers may also contact Target to receive a prepaid return label to return the menorah by mail.

Incidents/Injuries:

Target has received 58 reports of the menorahs scorching, charring, melting or catching on fire. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Target stores nationwide and online at Target.com from October 2024 through January 2025 for about $15.
Importer(s):

Target Corporation, of Minneapolis, Minnesota

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-133
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

