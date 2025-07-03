 Skip to main content

SNLN Party Supply Toys Recalled Due to Ingestion Hazard; Risk of Serious Injury or Death; Federal Toy Standard Violation; Sold Exclusively on Amazon by Yiwu Dixikeji Douxiangongsi

  • Recalled SNLN Party Supply Toys with Butterfly Clips, Mini Flashlights, Light-Up Ring, Sticker Book and 100-Piece Glow Bracelets
  • Recalled SNLN Party Supply Toys with Light-Up Party Glasses
  • Recalled SNLN Party Supply Toys with Bunny and Cat Light-Up Ears
  • Recalled SNLN Party Supply Toys (battery compartments)
Name of Product:
SNLN Party Supply Toys
Hazard:

The recalled party supply toys violate the mandatory standard for toys containing button cell batteries because the compartment that holds the batteries can be easily accessed and opened by children, posing a deadly ingestion hazard to children.

When button cell or coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns and death.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
July 03, 2025
Units:

About 790

Consumer Contact

Yiwu Dixikeji Douxiangongsi via email at dixikeji@gmail.com.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves SNLN Party Supply Toys which include three bunny ears, three cat ears, twelve party glasses, 100-piece glow bracelets, eight light-up mini flashlights, four light-up rings, six butterfly clips and a sticker book. The products come in red, blue, green, yellow, white and pink.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled party supply toys and take them away from children. Contact Yiwu Dixikeji Douxiangongsi for a full refund. To receive a refund, consumers should send a photo of the recalled toys being disposed of in the trash by email at dixikeji@gmail.com. Yiwu Dixikeji Douxiangongsi and Amazon are contacting all known purchasers directly.

Note: Button cell and coin batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local hazardous waste procedures.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Exclusively Online:
Amazon from January 2025 through May 2025 for about $22.
Retailer:

Yiwu Dixikeji Douxiangongsi, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-372

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Related Recalls

Recalled SNLN Party Supply Toys with Butterfly Clips, Mini Flashlights, Light-Up Ring, Sticker Book and 100-Piece Glow Bracelets
SNLN Party Supply Toys Recalled Due to Ingestion Hazard; Risk of Serious Injury or Death; Federal Toy Standard Violation; Sold Exclusively on Amazon by Yiwu Dixikeji Douxiangongsi

The recalled party supply toys violate the mandatory standard for toys containing button cell batteries because the compartment that holds the batteries can be easily accessed and opened by children, posing a deadly ingestion hazard to children.

When button cell or coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns and death.

Recalled Hobby Toy Hammer Ball set
Hobby Toy Hammer Ball Sets Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Choking Hazard; Violation of Federal Regulation for Toys with Small Balls; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by Shantou Haochengheng Technology

The toy sets contain small balls that violate regulations for toys intended for children under three years of age because they are a choking hazard and can cause serious injury or death.

Recalled Step2 My First Snowman
The Step2 Company Recalls My First Snowman Toys Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Choking Hazard

The top hat on the recalled snowman can break into small pieces, posing a risk of serious injury or death to small children from choking.

Recalled FidgetThings Chill Pill Magnetic Haptic Fidget Toy - Red Bumpy
FidgetThings Recalls Chill Pill Magnetic Haptic Fidget Toys Red Bumpy Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Ingestion; Violation of Federal Regulations for Magnets; Sold Exclusively on FidgetThings.com

The recalled magnetic fidget pill toy violates the mandatory federal regulation for magnets, posing an ingestion hazard to children. 

When high-powered magnets are swallowed, the ingested magnets can attract each other, or another metal object, and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting and/or blockage of the intestines, infection, blood poisoning and death.

Recalled Individual Rollers Tile
Fat Brain Recalls Rollers Tile Toys Used in PlayTab Modular Activity Boards Due to Magnet Ingestion Hazard; Risk of Serious Injury or Death; Violation of Federal Regulations for Toy Magnets

The recalled rollers tile toy violates the mandatory federal regulation for toy magnets because it contains a magnet that can become loose, posing an ingestion hazard to children. When high-powered magnets are swallowed, the ingested magnets can attract each other, or other metal objects, and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting, and/or blockage of the intestines, infection, blood poisoning, and death.

Recalled Xylolin peg dolls and pedestal toy set
Xylolin Peg Doll Toy Sets Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Choking Hazard; Violation of Federal Regulations for Toys; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by Babywants

The peg dolls’ spherical ends can block the child’s airway, posing a risk of choking and death to children.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product