SNLN Party Supply Toys Recalled Due to Ingestion Hazard; Risk of Serious Injury or Death; Federal Toy Standard Violation; Sold Exclusively on Amazon by Yiwu Dixikeji Douxiangongsi

The recalled party supply toys violate the mandatory standard for toys containing button cell batteries because the compartment that holds the batteries can be easily accessed and opened by children, posing a deadly ingestion hazard to children.
When button cell or coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns and death.
Yiwu Dixikeji Douxiangongsi via email at dixikeji@gmail.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves SNLN Party Supply Toys which include three bunny ears, three cat ears, twelve party glasses, 100-piece glow bracelets, eight light-up mini flashlights, four light-up rings, six butterfly clips and a sticker book. The products come in red, blue, green, yellow, white and pink.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled party supply toys and take them away from children. Contact Yiwu Dixikeji Douxiangongsi for a full refund. To receive a refund, consumers should send a photo of the recalled toys being disposed of in the trash by email at dixikeji@gmail.com. Yiwu Dixikeji Douxiangongsi and Amazon are contacting all known purchasers directly.
Note: Button cell and coin batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local hazardous waste procedures.
None reported
Yiwu Dixikeji Douxiangongsi, of China
