Roll Up Window Blinds Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Strangulation and Entanglement Hazards; Violation of Federal Regulations for Window Coverings; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by BTAMREE

The recalled window blinds have long operating cords that can cause death or serious injury to children, due to strangulation and entanglement hazards. The window blinds are in violation of the federal regulations for window coverings and present a substantial product hazard.
About 20,380
BTAMREE email at sales@cy-bamboo.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves corded BTAMREE roll up window blinds. The bamboo blinds were sold in brown and natural (tan) and in sizes ranging between 24 and 72 inches wide and 72 inches high. “BTAMREE” is printed on the label sticker.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled window blinds and contact BTAMREE for a full refund. Consumers should remove the window blind, mark it with the word “Recalled” and dispose of the product in the garbage. Consumers should take a photograph of the window blinds destroyed in the garbage and upload the photo to sales@cy-bamboo.com to register their product and to receive a refund. BTAMREE is contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported
AnJi ChenYiZhuMuZhiPin YouXianGongSi, cy.curtain bright, d/b/a BTMAREE, of China
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads, LinkedIn and Truth Social.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.