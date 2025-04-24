 Skip to main content

Roll Up Window Blinds Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Strangulation and Entanglement Hazards; Violation of Federal Regulations for Window Coverings; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by BTAMREE

  • Recalled BTAMREE Roll Up Window Blinds
  • Recalled BTAMREE Roll Up Window Blinds
  • Recalled BTAMREE Roll Up Window Blinds
  • Recalled BTAMREE Roll Up Window Blinds
Name of Product:
Roll Up Window Blinds
Hazard:

The recalled window blinds have long operating cords that can cause death or serious injury to children, due to strangulation and entanglement hazards. The window blinds are in violation of the federal regulations for window coverings and present a substantial product hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
April 24, 2025
Units:

About 20,380

Consumer Contact

BTAMREE email at sales@cy-bamboo.com.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves corded BTAMREE roll up window blinds. The bamboo blinds were sold in brown and natural (tan) and in sizes ranging between 24 and 72 inches wide and 72 inches high. “BTAMREE” is printed on the label sticker.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled window blinds and contact BTAMREE for a full refund. Consumers should remove the window blind, mark it with the word “Recalled” and dispose of the product in the garbage. Consumers should take a photograph of the window blinds destroyed in the garbage and upload the photo to sales@cy-bamboo.com to register their product and to receive a refund. BTAMREE is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Amazon.com from May 2021 through December 2024 for between $30 and $100.
Importer(s):

AnJi ChenYiZhuMuZhiPin YouXianGongSi, cy.curtain bright, d/b/a BTMAREE, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-234

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Related Recalls

Recalled Window Roll Up Shades
Window Roll Up Shades Recalled Due to Strangulation and Entanglement Hazards and Risk of Serious Injury or Death; Violation of Federal Regulations for Window Coverings; Sold Exclusively on SHEIN.com by LuckupShein

The recalled window shades have long operating cords that can cause death or serious injury to children, due to strangulation and entanglement hazards. The window shades are in violation of the federal regulations for window coverings and present a substantial product hazard. The window shades also violate federal regulations for labeling of window coverings. 

Recalled AliExpress LED strip light - purple
AliExpress Recalls LED Strip Lights Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Ingestion Hazard; Violations of Reese’s Law Federal Safety Regulations for Consumer Products with Coin Batteries; Sold on AliExpress.com

The recalled lights violate the mandatory federal regulations for consumer products designed to use button cell or coin batteries because the strip lights allow easy access by children to the lithium coin batteries, posing an ingestion hazard. In addition, the recalled products do not have the required warnings. When button cell or coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns and death.

Recalled BTAMREE Roll Up Window Blinds
Roll Up Window Blinds Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Strangulation and Entanglement Hazards; Violation of Federal Regulations for Window Coverings; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by BTAMREE

The recalled window blinds have long operating cords that can cause death or serious injury to children, due to strangulation and entanglement hazards. The window blinds are in violation of the federal regulations for window coverings and present a substantial product hazard.

Contents of Recalled Tip-over Restraint Kit
American Bolt and Screw Recalls Tip-Over Restraint Kits Distributed with Clothing Storage Units Manufactured by Canyon Furniture Due to Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards and Risk of Serious Injury or Death; Sold Exclusively at Rooms To Go

The plastic zip tie used with the recalled furniture tip kits can become brittle or break, which can allow a clothing storage unit that is anchored to the wall to detach during a furniture tip-over event, posing a tip-over and entrapment hazard that can result in death or serious injuries to children.

Recalled Joydeco Roller Window Shade
Joydeco Roller Window Shades Recalled Due to Strangulation and Entanglement Hazards and Risk of Serious Injury or Death; Violation of Federal Regulations for Window Coverings; Sold on Amazon.com by Shanghai Chushuo Electronic Commerce Co.

The recalled roller shades have long operating cords that can cause death or serious injury to children, due to strangulation and entanglement hazards. The window coverings are in violation of the federal regulations for window coverings and present a substantial product hazard. The shades also violate labeling requirements for window coverings.

Recalled Kentfield Dresser (front view)
Modus Furniture International Recalls Kentfield Dressers Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Violations of Federal Regulation for Clothing Storage Units

The recalled dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in injuries or death to children. The dressers violate performance requirements of the STURDY Act.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product