Quad Lock MAG Battery Pack Recalled Due to Fire Hazard; Imported by Quad Lock

Description:

This recall involves the Quad Lock MAG Battery Pack wireless portable charger. The power bank is a wireless portable charger, equipped with chargeable lithium-ion batteries and were sold in black. The power banks measure three inches long and two inches wide. Quad Lock is stamped in the plastic on the front and the model number is stamped on the back of the battery pack.

Note: Recalled lithium-ion batteries should be disposed of in accordance with any local and state ordinances, following the procedures established by your municipal recycling center for damaged/defective/recalled lithium batteries, because these potentially hazardous batteries must be handled differently than other batteries. Do not throw this recalled battery in the trash. Do not deposit this recalled battery in used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores.