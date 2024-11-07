Quad Lock MAG Battery Pack Recalled Due to Fire Hazard; Imported by Quad Lock

The battery pack in the chargers can overheat, posing a fire hazard.
About 13,700 (In addition, about 1,580 were sold in Canada)
Quad Lock toll-free at 833-362-9855 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT, Monday through Friday, email at recall@quadlock.com.au, or online at quadlockcase.net/recall or www.quadlockcase.com and click on “Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Quad Lock MAG Battery Pack wireless portable charger. The power bank is a wireless portable charger, equipped with chargeable lithium-ion batteries and were sold in black. The power banks measure three inches long and two inches wide. Quad Lock is stamped in the plastic on the front and the model number is stamped on the back of the battery pack.
Note: Recalled lithium-ion batteries should be disposed of in accordance with any local and state ordinances, following the procedures established by your municipal recycling center for damaged/defective/recalled lithium batteries, because these potentially hazardous batteries must be handled differently than other batteries. Do not throw this recalled battery in the trash. Do not deposit this recalled battery in used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled battery packs, remove them from the charger and contact Quad Lock for a full refund of the purchase price or a store credit. Visit www.quadlockcase.net/recall to participate in the recall. Consumers should dispose of lithium-ion batteries in accordance with local and state regulations and not in the trash.
Quad Lock has received 39 reports of incidents in the United States, including three reports of fire and 36 reports of smoking, melting, cracking or swelling, resulting in two reports of property damage. Quad Lock has received 170 reports of incidents internationally, including four reports of fire and 166 reports of smoking, melting, cracking or swelling, resulting in one report of property damage.
Annex Products Pty Ltd., dba Quad Lock, of Australia
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
