Polaris Recalls Ranger Recreational Off-Road Vehicles and ProXD and Bobcat Utility Task Vehicles Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert)

  • Recalled Model Year 2024 RANGER 1000
  • Recalled Model Year 2024 RANGER CREW 1000
  • Recalled Model Year 2024 RANGER XP 1000
  • Recalled Model Year 2024 RANGER CREW XP 1000
  • Recalled Model Year 2024 RANGER XP Kinetic
  • Recalled Model Year 2024 ProXD Full Size
  • Recalled Model Year 2024 ProXD Full Size Crew
  • Recalled Model Year 2024 Bobcat UV34
  • Recalled Model Year 2024 Bobcat UV34 XL
  • Recalled Polaris RANGER and ProXD vehicles VIN Location
  • Recalled Bobcat vehicles VIN Location
Name of Product:
Model Year 2024 Ranger Recreational Off-Road Vehicles (ROVs) and ProXD and Bobcat Utility Task Vehicles (UTVs)
Hazard:

The vehicles’ passenger side seat belt anchor point can separate from the frame due to a defective weld on the bracket, posing an injury hazard to passengers from impact with a loose bracket or failure of the seatbelt during a crash.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
December 05, 2024
Units:

About 2,500 (In addition, about 130 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Polaris Industries at 800-765-2747 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or online at www.polaris.com and click on “Product Safety News” located under the “Safety” column at the bottom of the page or at https://www.polaris.com/en-us/off-road-recalls/ to check if your vehicle identification number (VIN) is included in any recalls.

For Ranger and ProXD vehicles, consumers can contact Polaris’ Owner Connections Team at Owner.Connections@polaris.com or via an online forum at https://www.polaris.com/en-us/off-road/owner-resources/help-center/email.

For Bobcat vehicles, consumers can contact Bobcat at 800-743-4340 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.bobcat.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves certain VINs of Model Year 2024 Ranger 1000 / Crew 1000, Ranger XP 1000 / Crew XP 1000 and Ranger XP Kinetic ROVs; and ProXD Full Size/Full Size Crew and Bobcat UV34/UV34 XL UTVs. The Ranger vehicles were sold in blue, bronze, camouflage, gray, green, tan and white, and in three- and six-seat configurations. The ProXD vehicles have gray plastic body panels with black frame/accents. The Bobcat vehicles have black side panels with white and orange accents. All UTVs have two or four seats. The Ranger and ProXD vehicles have “POLARIS” stamped on the front grille and the Bobcat vehicles have the Bobcat logo on the front grille. The Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) for the Ranger, ProXD and Bobcat vehicles is located on a portion of the left rear frame on the driver’s side of the vehicle, under the cargo box.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop carrying passengers in the recalled vehicles and contact an authorized Polaris dealer to schedule a free inspection and, if needed, a free repair. Polaris is contacting all registered owners directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has identified three reports of improper welds. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Polaris and Bobcat dealers nationwide from November 2023 through August 2024 between $17,800 and $32,700.
Manufacturer(s):
Polaris Industries Inc., of Medina, Minnesota
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
25-702

Recalled Model Year 2024 RANGER 1000
