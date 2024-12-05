Polaris Recalls Ranger Recreational Off-Road Vehicles and ProXD and Bobcat Utility Task Vehicles Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert)

Description:

This recall involves certain VINs of Model Year 2024 Ranger 1000 / Crew 1000, Ranger XP 1000 / Crew XP 1000 and Ranger XP Kinetic ROVs; and ProXD Full Size/Full Size Crew and Bobcat UV34/UV34 XL UTVs. The Ranger vehicles were sold in blue, bronze, camouflage, gray, green, tan and white, and in three- and six-seat configurations. The ProXD vehicles have gray plastic body panels with black frame/accents. The Bobcat vehicles have black side panels with white and orange accents. All UTVs have two or four seats. The Ranger and ProXD vehicles have “POLARIS” stamped on the front grille and the Bobcat vehicles have the Bobcat logo on the front grille. The Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) for the Ranger, ProXD and Bobcat vehicles is located on a portion of the left rear frame on the driver’s side of the vehicle, under the cargo box.