Petidoux Recalls Children’s Pajamas Due to Burn Hazard; Violation of Federal Flammability Regulations for Children’s Sleepwear

  • Recalled Celebration Girl’s Summer Pajama Set
  • Label printed on the recalled pajama set
  • Hangtag on the recalled pajama set
Name of Product:
Celebration Girl’s Summer Pajama Sets
Hazard:

The recalled children’s pajamas violate the flammability regulations for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
November 14, 2024
Units:

About 620

Consumer Contact

Petidoux toll-free at 888-381-7171 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at customerservice@petidoux.com, or online at https://www.petidoux.com/pages/cpsc-recall or www.petidoux.com and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Petidoux’s short sleeve/shorts children’s pajama set, advertised as “Celebration Girl’s Summer Pajamas”. The 100% cotton pajama top and bottom are white with an allover firework print in the colors red, white and blue. The top has blue trim on the sleeves and collar, and a small, blue bow on the center of the collar. The shorts have blue trim on the bottom. The pajama sets were sold in sizes 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 10 and 12. The neck is printed with a label in both English and French. The English is printed on the left and states “Petidoux”, “WEAR SNUG-FITTING NOT FLAME RESISTANT”, “100% PIMA COTTON”, “Designed in New York”, “Made in Peru”, “RN 143635”, the size, washing instructions and lot number #713705.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled pajamas away from children, stop using them, and contact Petidoux for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to destroy the garments by cutting the top and bottom in half and disposing of them in accordance with local and state recycling procedures. Consumers must send a photo of the destroyed garment to customerservice@petidoux.com. Upon receipt of the photo, consumers will have the option of receiving a full refund or a store credit worth 1.25 times the purchase price. 

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Addison Olivia Children’s Boutique (Staten Island, New York), The Best Dressed Child (Alpharetta, Georgia), The Spiffy Student (Mount Pleasant, South Carolina), Trunk Shows for Kids (Austin, Texas), Yellow Turtle (Stowe, Vermont), Seaside Associated Stores (Santa Rosa Beach, Florida), Hop, Skip, and A Jump (Macon, Georgia), The Beach Plum (Fishers Island, New York), Lake Pharmacy (Hidden Valley Lake, California), Broomtail (Denver, Colorado), Wiggles & Giggles (Darien, Connecticut), Pride + Joy (Skaneateles, New York), Homespun (Quoque, New York), Lemondrop (Montecito, California), Doodlebugs Boutique (Sanford, Florida), Ooh La Shoppe (Locust Valley, New York) and online at www.maisonette.com, www.faire.com, and www.petidoux.com from April 2021 through May 2024 for between $56 and $58.
Importer(s):

Petidoux, of New York

Manufactured In:
Peru
Recall number:
25-040

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

