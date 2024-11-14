Petidoux Recalls Children’s Pajamas Due to Burn Hazard; Violation of Federal Flammability Regulations for Children’s Sleepwear

The recalled children’s pajamas violate the flammability regulations for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.
About 620
Petidoux toll-free at 888-381-7171 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at customerservice@petidoux.com, or online at https://www.petidoux.com/pages/cpsc-recall or www.petidoux.com and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Petidoux’s short sleeve/shorts children’s pajama set, advertised as “Celebration Girl’s Summer Pajamas”. The 100% cotton pajama top and bottom are white with an allover firework print in the colors red, white and blue. The top has blue trim on the sleeves and collar, and a small, blue bow on the center of the collar. The shorts have blue trim on the bottom. The pajama sets were sold in sizes 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 10 and 12. The neck is printed with a label in both English and French. The English is printed on the left and states “Petidoux”, “WEAR SNUG-FITTING NOT FLAME RESISTANT”, “100% PIMA COTTON”, “Designed in New York”, “Made in Peru”, “RN 143635”, the size, washing instructions and lot number #713705.
Consumers should immediately take the recalled pajamas away from children, stop using them, and contact Petidoux for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to destroy the garments by cutting the top and bottom in half and disposing of them in accordance with local and state recycling procedures. Consumers must send a photo of the destroyed garment to customerservice@petidoux.com. Upon receipt of the photo, consumers will have the option of receiving a full refund or a store credit worth 1.25 times the purchase price.
None reported
Petidoux, of New York
