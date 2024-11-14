Petidoux Recalls Children’s Pajamas Due to Burn Hazard; Violation of Federal Flammability Regulations for Children’s Sleepwear

Description:

This recall involves Petidoux’s short sleeve/shorts children’s pajama set, advertised as “Celebration Girl’s Summer Pajamas”. The 100% cotton pajama top and bottom are white with an allover firework print in the colors red, white and blue. The top has blue trim on the sleeves and collar, and a small, blue bow on the center of the collar. The shorts have blue trim on the bottom. The pajama sets were sold in sizes 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 10 and 12. The neck is printed with a label in both English and French. The English is printed on the left and states “Petidoux”, “WEAR SNUG-FITTING NOT FLAME RESISTANT”, “100% PIMA COTTON”, “Designed in New York”, “Made in Peru”, “RN 143635”, the size, washing instructions and lot number #713705.