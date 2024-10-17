Oliva Cigars Recalls Cigar Slim Lighters Due to Missing Child Safety Feature, Posing Burn and Fire Hazards; Violations of Federal Regulations for Cigarette Lighters

The recalled lighters do not have child-resistant mechanisms and were not tested to the federal regulatory requirements for child resistance. Young children under 5 years of age could ignite the lighters, posing fire and burn hazards.
About 60,000
Oliva Cigars by email at recall@olivacigar.com or online at https://olivacigar.com/lighter-recall or https://olivacigar.com/ and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Oliva Cigar Nub, Oliva, Serie V and Cain branded cigar lighters given away as a promotional item for free. The recalled lighters have the brand name printed on one side, measure 3” x 1 ½” x ¼” and are white, brown or red in color.
Consumers should immediately stop using and dispose of the recalled promotional cigar lighters. Oliva Cigars is contacting all known businesses and wholesalers who could have provided the promotional item to consumers. As the product was given away for free, no refund or replacement will be provided.
None reported
Oliva Cigars Co. Inc., of Miami Lakes, Florida
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.