 Skip to main content

Oliva Cigars Recalls Cigar Slim Lighters Due to Missing Child Safety Feature, Posing Burn and Fire Hazards; Violations of Federal Regulations for Cigarette Lighters

  • Recalled Nub cigar promotional lighter
  • Recalled Serie V cigar promotional lighter
  • Recalled Cain cigar promotional lighter
  • Recalled Oliva cigar promotional lighter
Name of Product:
Nub, Serie V, Cain, and Oliva branded Promotional Cigar Slim Lighters
Hazard:

The recalled lighters do not have child-resistant mechanisms and were not tested to the federal regulatory requirements for child resistance. Young children under 5 years of age could ignite the lighters, posing fire and burn hazards.

Remedy:
Dispose
Recall Date:
October 17, 2024
Units:

About 60,000

Consumer Contact

Oliva Cigars by email at recall@olivacigar.com or online at  https://olivacigar.com/lighter-recall or https://olivacigar.com/ and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Oliva Cigar Nub, Oliva, Serie V and Cain branded cigar lighters given away as a promotional item for free. The recalled lighters have the brand name printed on one side, measure 3” x 1 ½” x ¼” and are white, brown or red in color.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using and dispose of the recalled promotional cigar lighters. Oliva Cigars is contacting all known businesses and wholesalers who could have provided the promotional item to consumers. As the product was given away for free, no refund or replacement will be provided.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Given away as promotional items bywholesalers and retailers in their marketing campaigns and in cigar lounges from August 2022 through July 2024.
Manufacturer(s):
Wenzhou LingShuo Smoking Accessories Co. Ltd., of China
Importer(s):

Oliva Cigars Co. Inc., of Miami Lakes, Florida

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-012

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Related Recalls

Recalled Nub cigar promotional lighter
Oliva Cigars Recalls Cigar Slim Lighters Due to Missing Child Safety Feature, Posing Burn and Fire Hazards; Violations of Federal Regulations for Cigarette Lighters

The recalled lighters do not have child-resistant mechanisms and were not tested to the federal regulatory requirements for child resistance. Young children under 5 years of age could ignite the lighters, posing fire and burn hazards.

Recalled Randder 2-Pack Liquid Fuel Bottles – 750mL
Randder Liquid Fuel Bottles Recalled Due to Risk of Burn and Poisoning; Violation of the Children’s Gasoline Burn Prevention Act; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by Render Store

The portable fuel containers do not meet the child-resistant requirements for closures under the Children's Gasoline Burn Prevention Act (CGBPA). The closure for the products is not child resistant, posing a risk of burns and poisoning to children.

Recalled BRS liquid fuel bottles - front
BRS Liquid Fuel Bottles Recalled Due to Risk of Poisoning and Burn Hazard; Violation of the Children’s Gasoline Burn Prevention Act; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by Huenco

The portable fuel bottles do not meet the child-resistant requirements for closures under the Children's Gasoline Burn Prevention Act (CGBPA). The closure for the products is not child-resistant, posing a risk of burn and poisoning to children.

Recalled BRS liquid fuel bottle – front
BRS and BULin Liquid Fuel Bottles Recalled Due to Risk of Burn and Poisoning; Violation of the Children’s Burn Prevention Safety Act; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by Tentock

The portable fuel containers violate the child-resistant requirements for closures under the Children's Gasoline Burn Prevention Act (CGBPA). The closure for the products is not child resistant, posing a risk of burns and poisoning to children.

Recalled EVAS 20 lb. propane exchange cylinder
EVAS 20 lb. Propane Exchange Tanks Recalled by Worthington Enterprises Due to Fire Hazard

The recalled propane exchange cylinders could leak gas, posing a fire hazard.

Recalled BRS liquid fuel bottle - front
BRS and BULin Liquid Fuel Bottles Recalled Due to Risk of Poisoning, Burn, and Flash Fire; Violation of the Children’s Gasoline Burn Prevention Safety Act and the Portable Fuel Container Safety Act; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by WAOLi

The portable fuel bottles do not meet the child-resistant requirements for closures under the Children's Gasoline Burn Prevention Act (CGBPA). The closure for the products is not child-resistant, posing a risk of burn and poisoning to children. The 530mL BRS bottle was manufactured after the Portable Fuel Container Safety Act (PFCSA) became effective and lacks a flame mitigation device, posing a flash fire hazard.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product