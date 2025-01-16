 Skip to main content

Northern Tool + Equipment Recalls Adjustable Swivel Shop Stools with Backrests Due to Fall Hazard

  • Recalled Northern Tool Adjustable Swivel Shop Stool with Backrest
  • Manufacturer’s name and model number labels located underneath recalled Adjustable Swivel Shop Stool seat
  • Manufacturer’s name on label located underneath stool seat
Name of Product:
Northern Tool + Equipment Adjustable Swivel Shop Stools with Backrests
Hazard:

The welded connection point between the seat base and the stool post can break, presenting a fall hazard.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
January 16, 2025
Units:

About 51,770 (In addition, 34 sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Northern Tool + Equipment toll-free at 888-518-0342 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email Northern Tool + Equipment at inquiry@northerntool.com, visit online at https://www.northerntool.com/recall-details-20230 or www.northerntool.com and click on “Product Recalls” on the bottom of the homepage, or visit a Northern Tool + Equipment store for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Northern Tool + Equipment Adjustable Swivel Shop Stools with Backrests. The “NT” logo is on the seat of the recalled shop stool. “Model No. 20230” and “Intradin Co., Ltd.” are printed on separate labels located underneath the stool’s seat. Only stools manufactured by Intradin Co. Ltd. are included in this recall. 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled stools and contact Northern Tool + Equipment to receive a free replacement stool by completing the form at https://www.northerntool.com/recall-details-20230. The stool should be disposed of in accordance with any local and state laws. 

Incidents/Injuries:

Northern Tool + Equipment has received reports of 271 incidents related to the recalled stools, including 18 reports of injuries from falls, and 20 reports of falls without injury.

Sold At:
Northern Tool + Equipment stores nationwide and online at NorthernTool.com, Walmart.com, Amazon.com and Ebay.com from September 2020 through June 2023 for about $80.
Importer(s):

Northern Tool + Equipment Company Inc., of Burnsville, Minnesota

Manufactured In:
Vietnam, China, and Taiwan
Recall number:
25-091
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

