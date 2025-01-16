Northern Tool + Equipment Recalls Adjustable Swivel Shop Stools with Backrests Due to Fall Hazard

The welded connection point between the seat base and the stool post can break, presenting a fall hazard.
About 51,770 (In addition, 34 sold in Canada)
Northern Tool + Equipment toll-free at 888-518-0342 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email Northern Tool + Equipment at inquiry@northerntool.com, visit online at https://www.northerntool.com/recall-details-20230 or www.northerntool.com and click on “Product Recalls” on the bottom of the homepage, or visit a Northern Tool + Equipment store for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Northern Tool + Equipment Adjustable Swivel Shop Stools with Backrests. The “NT” logo is on the seat of the recalled shop stool. “Model No. 20230” and “Intradin Co., Ltd.” are printed on separate labels located underneath the stool’s seat. Only stools manufactured by Intradin Co. Ltd. are included in this recall.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled stools and contact Northern Tool + Equipment to receive a free replacement stool by completing the form at https://www.northerntool.com/recall-details-20230. The stool should be disposed of in accordance with any local and state laws.
Northern Tool + Equipment has received reports of 271 incidents related to the recalled stools, including 18 reports of injuries from falls, and 20 reports of falls without injury.
Northern Tool + Equipment Company Inc., of Burnsville, Minnesota
