New Cosmos USA Recalls Combination Natural Gas and Carbon Monoxide Alarms Due to Failure to Alert Consumers to the Presence of Natural Gas and to the Risk of Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

After alerting consumers to the presence of natural gas or carbon monoxide, the recalled alarm can go into sleep mode when the alert lasts less than four minutes. During this time, the alarms can fail to detect and alert consumers to a new incidence of natural gas or carbon monoxide, posing a risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.
New Cosmos USA Inc. toll-free at 888-447-6016 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at safety@DeNovaDetect.com, or online at www.denovadetect.com and click on “Recalls” or at www.denovadetect.com/safetynotice-dd622 for more information
Recall Details
This recall involves the DeNova Detect brand combination natural gas and carbon monoxide alarms with model number DD622NCV. DeNova Detect, Natural Gas + Carbon Monoxide are printed on the front of the alarm. The model number is on the top side of the alarm. The serial number is on the right side of the alarm.
Consumers should immediately register online at www.denovadetect.com/safetynotice-dd622 to receive a prepaid shipping package and replacement alarm. Consumers should continue using the recalled alarms until they install the replacement alarms. Once they receive the replacement alarm, consumers should ship the recalled alarm back in the provided prepaid shipping package.
Consumers can review Protect Your Family from Carbon Monoxide Poisoning | CPSC.gov for more information about preventing carbon monoxide poisoning.
