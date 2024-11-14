New Cosmos USA Recalls Combination Natural Gas and Carbon Monoxide Alarms Due to Failure to Alert Consumers to the Presence of Natural Gas and to the Risk of Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately register online at www.denovadetect.com/safetynotice-dd622 to receive a prepaid shipping package and replacement alarm. Consumers should continue using the recalled alarms until they install the replacement alarms. Once they receive the replacement alarm, consumers should ship the recalled alarm back in the provided prepaid shipping package.

Consumers can review Protect Your Family from Carbon Monoxide Poisoning | CPSC.gov for more information about preventing carbon monoxide poisoning.