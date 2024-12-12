 Skip to main content

Mr. Christmas Recalls Wireless Decorative Tree Light Controllers Due to Fire Hazard

  • Recalled Target Wondershop Decorative Tree Light Switch
  • Recalled Target White Receiver displaying Model Number 39630
  • Recalled Walmart Mr. Christmas Decorative Tree Light Controller
  • Recalled Walmart White Receiver displaying Model No. 39611
  • Recalled Cracker Barrel Decorative Tree Light Controller
  • Recalled Cracker Barrel White Receiver displaying Model No. 39612
Name of Product:
Wireless Decorative Tree Light Controllers
Hazard:

The wireless receiver that plugs into an outlet can overheat, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
December 12, 2024
Units:

About 44,600

Consumer Contact

Mr. Christmas at 800-489-6328 any day of the week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT, email at recall@mrchristmas.com or online at www.mrchristmas.com/recall or www.mrchristmas.com and click on the “Recall” hyperlink on the bottom of the webpage for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves a decorative tree light controller that operates wirelessly to turn on holiday lights on a tree. The decorative controller contains two parts: a lever or a switch that can be pulled to turn the holiday lights on or off, and a separate white receiver that plugs into an outlet and into which the tree's holiday lights are plugged. The controller sold at Walmart and Cracker Barrel is shaped like a green, red and white peppermint candy with a candy cane on/off lever, and displays the words "Christmas Light Controller". The controller sold at Target is sold under the Wondershop™ brand and is shaped like a square on/off switch box with green, red and white balls, and displays the words "Tree Lighting Switch".  The white wireless receptacle that is plugged into an outlet contains the words "Mr. Christmas" and one of these three model numbers printed on the white receptacle: 39611, 39612 or 39630.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using this product and return it to their place of purchase to receive a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 10 reports of overheating, including one report of a fire. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Walmart, Target and Cracker Barrel stores nationwide and online at Walmart.com, Target.com and CrackerBarrel.com from July 2024 through November 2024 for between $25 and $40.
Manufacturer(s):
Mr. Christmas LLC, of Memphis, Tennessee
Importer(s):

Target Inc., of Minneapolis, Minnesota for Wondershop™ branded products; Walmart Inc., of Bentonville, Arkansas for Mr. Christmas-branded products; and CBOCS Distribution Inc., of Lebanon, Tennessee for Cracker Barrel-branded products.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-067
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Related Recalls

Recalled Target Wondershop Decorative Tree Light Switch
Mr. Christmas Recalls Wireless Decorative Tree Light Controllers Due to Fire Hazard

The wireless receiver that plugs into an outlet can overheat, posing a fire hazard.

Recalled Wall Teester Bed Crown (AT36 Victoriana)
Touch of Class® Recalls Wall Teester Bed Crowns Due to Injury Hazard

The welded metal tabs used to mount the recalled bed crowns can weaken, causing the bed crown to fall from the wall onto consumers below, posing an injury hazard.

Recalled High Bay LED light fixture
NetZero USA Recalls High Bay LED Light Fixtures Due to Fire Hazard

The plastic pins securing the LED light fixture can degrade, allowing the electrically charged LED board to come loose and contact items nearby that can catch fire, posing a fire hazard.

Recalled “The Legendary ‘VACATION’” by Vacation® Black Label Scented Candle
Vacation Recalls The Legendary VACATION by Vacation® Black Label Scented Candles Due to Fire and Laceration Hazards

The flame can burn too high and cause the glass container to break, posing fire and laceration hazards.

Recalled Dorel Wall Bed
Dorel Home Furnishings Recalls Dorel Wall Beds Due to Serious Impact and Crush Hazards

The wall beds can detach from the wall and fall onto those nearby, posing serious impact and crush hazards.

Recalled Hallmark Keepsake Christmas Tree Ornament - Cad Bane - Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett (front)
Hallmark Recalls Cad Bane Christmas Tree Ornaments Due to Risk of Mold Exposure

The brown paint on the exterior of the recalled Christmas tree ornaments did not fully dry before packaging, causing mold to grow on the exterior surface of the ornament, posing risk of respiratory issues to consumers due to mold exposure.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product