Mr. Christmas Recalls Wireless Decorative Tree Light Controllers Due to Fire Hazard

Description:

This recall involves a decorative tree light controller that operates wirelessly to turn on holiday lights on a tree. The decorative controller contains two parts: a lever or a switch that can be pulled to turn the holiday lights on or off, and a separate white receiver that plugs into an outlet and into which the tree's holiday lights are plugged. The controller sold at Walmart and Cracker Barrel is shaped like a green, red and white peppermint candy with a candy cane on/off lever, and displays the words "Christmas Light Controller". The controller sold at Target is sold under the Wondershop™ brand and is shaped like a square on/off switch box with green, red and white balls, and displays the words "Tree Lighting Switch". The white wireless receptacle that is plugged into an outlet contains the words "Mr. Christmas" and one of these three model numbers printed on the white receptacle: 39611, 39612 or 39630.