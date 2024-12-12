Mr. Christmas Recalls Wireless Decorative Tree Light Controllers Due to Fire Hazard

The wireless receiver that plugs into an outlet can overheat, posing a fire hazard.
About 44,600
Mr. Christmas at 800-489-6328 any day of the week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT, email at recall@mrchristmas.com or online at www.mrchristmas.com/recall or www.mrchristmas.com and click on the “Recall” hyperlink on the bottom of the webpage for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves a decorative tree light controller that operates wirelessly to turn on holiday lights on a tree. The decorative controller contains two parts: a lever or a switch that can be pulled to turn the holiday lights on or off, and a separate white receiver that plugs into an outlet and into which the tree's holiday lights are plugged. The controller sold at Walmart and Cracker Barrel is shaped like a green, red and white peppermint candy with a candy cane on/off lever, and displays the words "Christmas Light Controller". The controller sold at Target is sold under the Wondershop™ brand and is shaped like a square on/off switch box with green, red and white balls, and displays the words "Tree Lighting Switch". The white wireless receptacle that is plugged into an outlet contains the words "Mr. Christmas" and one of these three model numbers printed on the white receptacle: 39611, 39612 or 39630.
Consumers should immediately stop using this product and return it to their place of purchase to receive a full refund.
The firm has received 10 reports of overheating, including one report of a fire. No injuries have been reported.
Target Inc., of Minneapolis, Minnesota for Wondershop™ branded products; Walmart Inc., of Bentonville, Arkansas for Mr. Christmas-branded products; and CBOCS Distribution Inc., of Lebanon, Tennessee for Cracker Barrel-branded products.
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.