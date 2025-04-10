 Skip to main content

Modus Furniture International Recalls Kentfield Dressers Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Violations of Federal Regulation for Clothing Storage Units

Name of Product:
Kentfield Solid Wood Eight Drawer Dressers
Hazard:

The recalled dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in injuries or death to children. The dressers violate performance requirements of the STURDY Act.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
April 10, 2025
Units:

About 675

Consumer Contact

Modus toll-free at 888-859-2129 from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at 8ZU582A@ModusFurniture.com, or online at www.modusfurniture.com/pages/8zu582a-kentfield-dresser-recall or www.modusfurniture.com and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Kentfield Solid Wood Eight Drawer Dressers. The product was also sold as the Eliza Dresser, the Elyza Dresser, and the Westmont Dresser under the model number 8ZU582A. The dresser was sold in black drifted oak. Production date codes of 2023-10 (October 2023) through 2024-08 (August 2024) and the model number are printed on a label on the rear of the dressers included in this recall.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled Kentfield Dressers immediately and contact Modus for a free repair kit and the option to request free in-home installation of the kit. Modus Furniture is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Joybird Stores nationwide and online at wayfair.com, allmodern.com and joybird.com from January 2024 through December 2024 for between $980 and $2,000.
Importer(s):

Modus Furniture International, of Los Angeles, California

Manufactured In:
Indonesia
Recall number:
25-217

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

