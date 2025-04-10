Modus Furniture International Recalls Kentfield Dressers Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Violations of Federal Regulation for Clothing Storage Units

The recalled dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in injuries or death to children. The dressers violate performance requirements of the STURDY Act.
About 675
Modus toll-free at 888-859-2129 from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at 8ZU582A@ModusFurniture.com, or online at www.modusfurniture.com/pages/8zu582a-kentfield-dresser-recall or www.modusfurniture.com and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Kentfield Solid Wood Eight Drawer Dressers. The product was also sold as the Eliza Dresser, the Elyza Dresser, and the Westmont Dresser under the model number 8ZU582A. The dresser was sold in black drifted oak. Production date codes of 2023-10 (October 2023) through 2024-08 (August 2024) and the model number are printed on a label on the rear of the dressers included in this recall.
Consumers should stop using the recalled Kentfield Dressers immediately and contact Modus for a free repair kit and the option to request free in-home installation of the kit. Modus Furniture is contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported
Modus Furniture International, of Los Angeles, California
