Melii Baby Silicone Spoons for Babies Recalled Due to Choking Hazard; Imported by Melii Baby

Description:

This recall involves Melii Baby Silicone Spoons for babies with animal shapes at the handle. They were sold in packs of either three or four and as a five-piece silicone feeding set. The feeding sets were sold in cat, dino, dog, shark and unicorn shapes. The spoons measure about six inches long. The affected spoons have the following date codes: the three-pack 2024-01 and the four-pack have 2023-12 to 2024-05 printed on the back of the spoons. All spoons in all Baby 5-Piece Silicone Feeding Sets are affected by this recall.