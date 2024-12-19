 Skip to main content

Melii Baby Silicone Spoons for Babies Recalled Due to Choking Hazard; Imported by Melii Baby

  • Recalled Melii Baby Silicone Spoons (3-Pack)
  • Recalled Melii Baby Silicone Spoons (4-Pack)
  • Recalled Melii Baby 5-Piece Silicone Feeding Set (Cat and Dino) – spoons only
  • Recalled Melii Baby 5-Piece Silicone Feeding Set (Dog and Shark) – spoons only
Name of Product:
Silicone spoons for babies
Hazard:

The silicone spoon can break apart while in use, posing a choking hazard to babies.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
December 19, 2024
Units:

About 85,100

Consumer Contact

Melii Baby Inc. toll-free at 855-492-4470 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at https://meliibaby.com/pages/recall or https://meliibaby.com  and click on the “Recall” on the homepage for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Melii Baby Silicone Spoons for babies with animal shapes at the handle. They were sold in packs of either three or four and as a five-piece silicone feeding set. The feeding sets were sold in cat, dino, dog, shark and unicorn shapes. The spoons measure about six inches long. The affected spoons have the following date codes: the three-pack 2024-01 and the four-pack have 2023-12 to 2024-05 printed on the back of the spoons. All spoons in all Baby 5-Piece Silicone Feeding Sets are affected by this recall.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled spoons, keep them away from children and contact Melii Baby Inc. to receive a free replacement set. Consumers should take photographs of the spoons, discard the spoons in household waste, and then email the photographs to care@meliibaby.com to receive the free replacement set.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received two reports of the spoon tip breaking. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Aldi Grocery Stores and Ross and online at buybuyBaby.com, Amazon.com, Sierra.com, MotherandDaughterCreations.com, Just Between Friends (jbfsale.com), MacroBaby.com, TrendyLilTreats.com, TheBrickKitchenStore.com and AdventureSnacks.com from April 2024 through August 2024 for between $8 and $9.
Importer(s):

Melii Baby Inc., of Canada

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-070
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

