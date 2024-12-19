Melii Baby Silicone Spoons for Babies Recalled Due to Choking Hazard; Imported by Melii Baby

The silicone spoon can break apart while in use, posing a choking hazard to babies.
About 85,100
Melii Baby Inc. toll-free at 855-492-4470 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at https://meliibaby.com/pages/recall or https://meliibaby.com and click on the “Recall” on the homepage for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Melii Baby Silicone Spoons for babies with animal shapes at the handle. They were sold in packs of either three or four and as a five-piece silicone feeding set. The feeding sets were sold in cat, dino, dog, shark and unicorn shapes. The spoons measure about six inches long. The affected spoons have the following date codes: the three-pack 2024-01 and the four-pack have 2023-12 to 2024-05 printed on the back of the spoons. All spoons in all Baby 5-Piece Silicone Feeding Sets are affected by this recall.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled spoons, keep them away from children and contact Melii Baby Inc. to receive a free replacement set. Consumers should take photographs of the spoons, discard the spoons in household waste, and then email the photographs to care@meliibaby.com to receive the free replacement set.
The firm has received two reports of the spoon tip breaking. No injuries have been reported.
Melii Baby Inc., of Canada
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
