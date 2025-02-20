Homebox Blackout Roller Window Shades Recalled Due to Strangulation and Entanglement Hazards and Risk of Serious Injury or Death; Violation of Federal Regulations for Window Coverings; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by Zhejiang Mingjing Textile Co.

The recalled window blinds have long operating cords that can cause death or serious injury to children, due to strangulation and entanglement hazards. The window blinds are in violation of the federal regulations for window coverings and present a substantial product hazard. The window blinds also violate federal regulations for labeling of window coverings.
About 4,900
Zhejiang Mingjing Textile by email at recall@homebox.net.cn or online at http://www.recall.hoteamtex.net for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Homebox Blackout Roller Window Shades with metal cords hanging from the right side. The roller blinds were sold in multiple colors, including black, white and sage, with sizes ranging from a width of 10-70 inches and height of 64-72 inches. “Homebox” is printed on the label sticker on the headrail.
Consumers should immediately put the window blind’s cords up and away from children and contact Zhejiang Mingjing Textile to receive a free repair, consisting of a replacement operating cord device or a free replacement cordless blind. Consumers must upload a photo of the recalled product with the operating cord and curtain fabric cut at http://www.hoteamtex.net/por.jsp?id=2&_jcp=5_2. Once the firm receives a video or picture of the product with the original pull cord cut, consumers will be sent a replacement operating cord wand device with installation instructions or replacement cordless blinds through Amazon. Amazon is contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported
