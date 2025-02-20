 Skip to main content

Homebox Blackout Roller Window Shades Recalled Due to Strangulation and Entanglement Hazards and Risk of Serious Injury or Death; Violation of Federal Regulations for Window Coverings; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by Zhejiang Mingjing Textile Co.

  • Recalled Homebox Blackout Roller Window Shades
Name of Product:
Homebox Blackout Roller Window Shades
Hazard:

The recalled window blinds have long operating cords that can cause death or serious injury to children, due to strangulation and entanglement hazards. The window blinds are in violation of the federal regulations for window coverings and present a substantial product hazard. The window blinds also violate federal regulations for labeling of window coverings.

Remedy:
Replace
Repair
Recall Date:
February 20, 2025
Units:

About 4,900

Consumer Contact

Zhejiang Mingjing Textile by email at recall@homebox.net.cn or online at http://www.recall.hoteamtex.net for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Homebox Blackout Roller Window Shades with metal cords hanging from the right side. The roller blinds were sold in multiple colors, including black, white and sage, with sizes ranging from a width of 10-70 inches and height of 64-72 inches. “Homebox” is printed on the label sticker on the headrail.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately put the window blind’s cords up and away from children and contact Zhejiang Mingjing Textile to receive a free repair, consisting of a replacement operating cord device or a free replacement cordless blind. Consumers must upload a photo of the recalled product with the operating cord and curtain fabric cut at http://www.hoteamtex.net/por.jsp?id=2&_jcp=5_2. Once the firm receives a video or picture of the product with the original pull cord cut, consumers will be sent a replacement operating cord wand device with installation instructions or replacement cordless blinds through Amazon. Amazon is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Exclusively At:
Amazon.com from December 2022 through September 2024 for between $20 and $110.
Manufacturer(s):
Zhejiang Mingjing Textile Co. Ltd, of China
Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-147

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Recalled Homebox Blackout Roller Window Shades
Homebox Blackout Roller Window Shades Recalled Due to Strangulation and Entanglement Hazards and Risk of Serious Injury or Death; Violation of Federal Regulations for Window Coverings; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by Zhejiang Mingjing Textile Co.

The recalled window blinds have long operating cords that can cause death or serious injury to children, due to strangulation and entanglement hazards. The window blinds are in violation of the federal regulations for window coverings and present a substantial product hazard. The window blinds also violate federal regulations for labeling of window coverings.

About the U.S. CPSC

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:

