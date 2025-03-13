Gerolsteiner Sparkling Water Bottles Recalled Due to Laceration Hazard; Manufactured by Gerolsteiner

The recalled water bottles can crack, causing a laceration hazard.
About 61,500 bottles
Gerolsteiner at 800-777-0633 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at customerservice@consup.us, or online at https://www.gerolsteiner.de/en/recall or at www.gerolsteiner.de/en/ and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page.
Recall Details
This recall involves Gerolsteiner 750ml sparkling water bottles from two specific lots. The water was sold in large 750ml glass bottles or in cases containing 15 bottles. There is a white, blue and red label on the front of the bottle with the name “Gerolsteiner”. The lot number is located on the lower part of the label. Affected bottles have a lot number 11/28/2024 L or 11/27/2024 L.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Gerolsteiner sparkling water bottles, and return the bottles from the affected lots to the store where they were purchased for a full refund. Consumers will not be asked for proof of purchase, but will need to return the recalled bottle to receive a refund (in the form of cash or credit).
None reported
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads and LinkedIn.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.