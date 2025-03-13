 Skip to main content

Gerolsteiner Sparkling Water Bottles Recalled Due to Laceration Hazard; Manufactured by Gerolsteiner

Name of Product:
Gerolsteiner 750ml Sparkling Water Bottles
Hazard:

The recalled water bottles can crack, causing a laceration hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
March 13, 2025
Units:

About 61,500 bottles

Consumer Contact

Gerolsteiner at 800-777-0633 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at customerservice@consup.us, or online at https://www.gerolsteiner.de/en/recall or at www.gerolsteiner.de/en/ and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Gerolsteiner 750ml sparkling water bottles from two specific lots. The water was sold in large 750ml glass bottles or in cases containing 15 bottles. There is a white, blue and red label on the front of the bottle with the name “Gerolsteiner”. The lot number is located on the lower part of the label. Affected bottles have a lot number 11/28/2024 L or 11/27/2024 L.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Gerolsteiner sparkling water bottles, and return the bottles from the affected lots to the store where they were purchased for a full refund. Consumers will not be asked for proof of purchase, but will need to return the recalled bottle to receive a refund (in the form of cash or credit).

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Trader Joe’s stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas from December 2024 through January 2025 for about $3 per bottle.
Manufacturer(s):
Gerolsteiner Brunnen GmbH & Co. KG, of Germany
Manufactured In:
Germany
Recall number:
25-183
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

