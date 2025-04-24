Deals Oasis Recalls Shape Sorter Car Toys Due to Choking Hazard; Violation of Small Parts Requirements; Risk of Serious Injury or Death

The recalled shape sorter car toys contain balls that violate regulations banning small parts in toys intended for children under three years of age because they are a choking hazard, and can cause serious injury or death.
About 5,950
Deals Oasis at shapesorterrecall@gmail.com for instructions on obtaining a shipping label for product return and a full refund.
Recall Details
This recall involves Kids Thrill Shape Sorter Cars Hammer Toys with model number MZL-038. The shape sorter cars are sold in a box with the words “Kids Thrill 2 in 1 Shape Sorter Car.” The wooden shape sorter cars include two wooden mallets and wooden pieces in various shapes, including balls, stars and hearts. The bottom of the car has a label with the words “BEDLEE BARGAIN, INC. BROOKLYN, NY BATCH NO. BEDLEE220801 PRODUCTION DATE: AUG 2022 MADE IN SHANGOU, CHINA.”
Consumers should stop using the recalled shape sorter car toys immediately and contact Deals Oasis for information on how to return the product for a full refund. Amazon is contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported
Deals Oasis of New York, New York
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads, LinkedIn and Truth Social.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.