Deals Oasis Recalls Shape Sorter Car Toys Due to Choking Hazard; Violation of Small Parts Requirements; Risk of Serious Injury or Death

  • Recalled Shape Sorter Toy
  • Bottom Label on Recalled Shape Sorter Toy
Name of Product:
Kids Thrill Shape Sorter Car Toys
Hazard:

The recalled shape sorter car toys contain balls that violate regulations banning small parts in toys intended for children under three years of age because they are a choking hazard, and can cause serious injury or death.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
April 24, 2025
Units:

About 5,950

Consumer Contact

Deals Oasis at shapesorterrecall@gmail.com for instructions on obtaining a shipping label for product return and a full refund.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Kids Thrill Shape Sorter Cars Hammer Toys with model number MZL-038. The shape sorter cars are sold in a box with the words “Kids Thrill 2 in 1 Shape Sorter Car.” The wooden shape sorter cars include two wooden mallets and wooden pieces in various shapes, including balls, stars and hearts. The bottom of the car has a label with the words “BEDLEE BARGAIN, INC. BROOKLYN, NY BATCH NO. BEDLEE220801 PRODUCTION DATE: AUG 2022 MADE IN SHANGOU, CHINA.”

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled shape sorter car toys immediately and contact Deals Oasis for information on how to return the product for a full refund. Amazon is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Online at www.amazon.com from October 2023 through January 2025 for about $12.
Importer(s):

Deals Oasis of New York, New York

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-237

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

