Vibe Bear Playyard Mattresses Recalled Due to Suffocation Hazards for Infants; Violation of the Federal Safety Regulation for Crib Mattresses; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by Vibe Bear (Recall Alert)

  • Recalled Vibe Bear mattress
  • Blue tag with cartoon teddy bear
  • Model number and date of manufacture tag
Name of Product:
Vibe Bear Playyard Mattresses
Hazard:

The recalled mattresses violate multiple provisions of the federal safety regulation for crib mattresses, including the firmness and thickness tests, and are missing warnings and labels. The product poses a suffocation hazard to infants.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
December 07, 2023
Units:

About 2,000

Consumer Contact

Vibe Bear by email at EEERecall@outlook.com.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Vibe Bear portable playyard mattresses, manufactured on or after August 15, 2022. The mattresses are white with a diagonal quilted surface and contain graphics of paintbrushes, paints and nature imagery printed on them. They measure about 38 inches long by 26 inches wide by 3 inches high, and have a dark blue tag hanging off the mattress with a picture of a cartoon teddy bear. The mattresses fold in half and have a large crease going down the length of the mattress in the middle where they fold. Model number YX-B17 and the date of manufacture, in YYYY.MM, can be found on a tag on the edge of the mattress.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using and destroy the recalled mattresses, and contact Vibe Bear by email to receive a full refund and for directions on how to dispose of the mattresses. Vibe Bear and Amazon are contacting all purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Exclusively Online:
Amazon.com from January 2023 through June 2023 for about $34.
Retailer:

Vibe Bear, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
24-729

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recalled Vibe Bear mattress
About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

