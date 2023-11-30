Vibe Bear Playyard Mattresses Recalled Due to Suffocation Hazards for Infants; Violation of the Federal Safety Regulation for Crib Mattresses; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by Beyond Baby (Recall Alert)

The recalled mattresses violate multiple provisions of the Safety Standard for Crib Mattresses, including the firmness and thickness tests and missing warnings and labels. The product poses a suffocation hazard to infants.
About 820
Beyond Baby by email at recallguof@outlook.com
Recall Details
This recall involves Beyond Baby’ Vibe Bear-branded portable playyard mattresses, manufactured on or after August 15, 2022. The mattresses are white with a diagonal quilted surface and graphics of green and yellow trees, houses and foxes printed on them. They measure about 38 inches long by 26 inches wide by 3 inches high and have a dark blue tag hanging off the mattress with a picture of a cartoon teddy bear. The mattresses fold in half and have a large crease going down the length of the mattress in the middle where it folds. Model number YXB17 and the date of manufacture, in YYYY.MM, can be found on a tag on the edge of the mattress.
Consumers should immediately stop using and destroy the mattresses by cutting them in half and contact Beyond Baby recallguof@outlook.com to send photos of destroyed recalled products for a full refund. Beyond Baby and Amazon are contacting all purchasers directly.
None reported
Beyond Baby, of China
