Vibe Bear Playyard Mattresses Recalled Due to Suffocation Hazards for Infants; Violation of the Federal Safety Regulation for Crib Mattresses; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by Beyond Baby (Recall Alert)

Description:

This recall involves Beyond Baby’ Vibe Bear-branded portable playyard mattresses, manufactured on or after August 15, 2022. The mattresses are white with a diagonal quilted surface and graphics of green and yellow trees, houses and foxes printed on them. They measure about 38 inches long by 26 inches wide by 3 inches high and have a dark blue tag hanging off the mattress with a picture of a cartoon teddy bear. The mattresses fold in half and have a large crease going down the length of the mattress in the middle where it folds. Model number YXB17 and the date of manufacture, in YYYY.MM, can be found on a tag on the edge of the mattress.