VPR Brands Recalls Lighters Due to Missing Child Safety Feature, Posing Burn and Fire Hazards; Violation of the Federal Regulation for Cigarette Lighters

The lighters do not have child-resistant mechanisms and were not tested to the federal regulatory requirements for child resistance. Young children under 5 years old could ignite the lighters, posing fire and burn hazards.
About 62,200
VPR Brands toll-free at 888-420-8858 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at info@vprbrands.com, or online at https://vprbrands.com/contact-recall/ or https://vprbrands.com and click on “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Slim Soft and Slim Jet disposable lighters imported by VPR Brands. The products have “DISSIM” imprinted on one side and are 3.5 inches by 1 inch in size. They were sold in black, blue, clear, gray, red, white, and yellow colors, and have a molded circular grip at the bottom.
Consumers should stop using the recalled lighters immediately and contact VPR Brands for instructions on how to destroy the device and submit proof of destruction to receive a full refund.
None reported
VPR Brands, of Sunrise, Florida
