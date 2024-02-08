 Skip to main content

VPR Brands Recalls Lighters Due to Missing Child Safety Feature, Posing Burn and Fire Hazards; Violation of the Federal Regulation for Cigarette Lighters

  • Recalled VPR Brands Lighters
  • Recalled VPR Brands Lighters
Name of Product:
Disposable Lighters
Hazard:

The lighters do not have child-resistant mechanisms and were not tested to the federal regulatory requirements for child resistance. Young children under 5 years old could ignite the lighters, posing fire and burn hazards.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
February 08, 2024
Units:

About 62,200

Consumer Contact

VPR Brands toll-free at 888-420-8858 from 9 a.m. to  5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at info@vprbrands.com, or online at https://vprbrands.com/contact-recall/ or https://vprbrands.com and click on “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Slim Soft and Slim Jet disposable lighters imported by VPR Brands. The products have “DISSIM” imprinted on one side and are 3.5 inches by 1 inch in size. They were sold in black, blue, clear, gray, red, white, and yellow colors, and have a molded circular grip at the bottom. 

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled lighters immediately and contact VPR Brands for instructions on how to destroy the device and submit proof of destruction to receive a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Small independent stores nationwide and online at vprbrands.com from September 2022 through November 2023 for about $18.
Importer(s):

VPR Brands, of Sunrise, Florida

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
24-111

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Related Recalls

Recalled VPR Brands Lighters
VPR Brands Recalls Lighters Due to Missing Child Safety Feature, Posing Burn and Fire Hazards; Violation of the Federal Regulation for Cigarette Lighters

The lighters do not have child-resistant mechanisms and were not tested to the federal regulatory requirements for child resistance. Young children under 5 years old could ignite the lighters, posing fire and burn hazards.

Recalled BRS Liquid Fuel Bottle
BRS Fuel Bottles Recalled Due to Risk of Burn and Poisoning; Violation of the Children’s Gasoline Burn Prevention Safety Act Due to Lack of Child Resistant Closure; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by OAREA Outdoor Gear

The portable fuel bottles do not meet the child-resistant requirements for closures under the Children's Gasoline Burn Prevention Act (CGBPA). The closure for the products is not child-resistant, posing a risk of burn and poisoning to children.

Recalled RegO 302 Series Compact Regulators side view
Engineered Controls International Recalls LP Gas Compact Regulators Due to Fire Hazard

The regulators could leak gas, posing a fire hazard.

Recalled Red Apple Fireworks American Glory Firework
13131 Imports Recalls Red Apple Fireworks Brand “American Glory” and “Merica AF” Fireworks Due to Explosion and Burn Hazards; Violation of Federal Firework Safety Standards

The recalled shell fireworks can explode prematurely, posing explosion and burn hazards to consumers and bystanders.

Rise in the East
Grandma’s Fireworks Recalls Fireworks Due to Violation of Federal Standards; Explosion and Burn Hazards

The recalled fireworks are overloaded with pyrotechnics intended to produce an audible effect, violating the federal regulatory standard for this product. Overloaded fireworks can result in a greater than expected explosion, posing explosion and burn hazards to consumers.

1.25” Artillery Shells
GS Fireworks Recalls Fireworks Due to Violation of Federal Standards; Explosion and Burn Hazards; Sold Exclusively at GS Fireworks

The recalled fireworks are overloaded with pyrotechnics intended to produce an audible effect, violating the federal regulatory standard for this product. Overloaded fireworks can result in a greater than expected explosion, posing explosion and burn hazards to consumers.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product