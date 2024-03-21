 Skip to main content

BRS and BULin Liquid Fuel Bottles Recalled Due to Risk of Burn and Poisoning; Violation of the Children’s Burn Prevention Safety Act; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by Tentock

  • Recalled BRS liquid fuel bottle – front
  • Recalled BRS liquid fuel bottle – back
  • Recalled BULin liquid fuel bottle –front
  • Recalled BULin liquid fuel bottle – back
Name of Product:
BRS and BULin Liquid Fuel Bottles
Hazard:

The portable fuel containers violate the child-resistant requirements for closures under the Children's Gasoline Burn Prevention Act (CGBPA). The closure for the products is not child resistant, posing a risk of burns and poisoning to children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
March 21, 2024
Units:

About 290

Consumer Contact

Email squarebird@aliyun.com or online at their Amazon seller profile https://www.amazon.com/s?me=A1778LF2VCKZ0J&marketplaceID=ATVPDKIKX0DER.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves BRS and BULin portable liquid fuel bottles sold individually. The BRS bottle is orange with a black cap and was sold only in a 1000mL size.  The BULin bottle is red with a red cap and was sold only in a 1000mL size. Its text is in Chinese. “BRS” or “BULin,” and the bottle’s volume, warnings, and/or directions appear in white lettering on the bottles.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled fuel bottles, place them out of reach to children, and contact Tentock for instructions on how to dispose of the product to receive a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Amazon.com from January 2023 through December 2023 for between $10 and $13.
Retailer:

Tentock, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
24-172

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

