BRS and BULin Liquid Fuel Bottles Recalled Due to Risk of Burn and Poisoning; Violation of the Children’s Burn Prevention Safety Act; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by Tentock

The portable fuel containers violate the child-resistant requirements for closures under the Children's Gasoline Burn Prevention Act (CGBPA). The closure for the products is not child resistant, posing a risk of burns and poisoning to children.
About 290
Recall Details
This recall involves BRS and BULin portable liquid fuel bottles sold individually. The BRS bottle is orange with a black cap and was sold only in a 1000mL size. The BULin bottle is red with a red cap and was sold only in a 1000mL size. Its text is in Chinese. “BRS” or “BULin,” and the bottle’s volume, warnings, and/or directions appear in white lettering on the bottles.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled fuel bottles, place them out of reach to children, and contact Tentock for instructions on how to dispose of the product to receive a full refund.
None reported
Tentock, of China
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
