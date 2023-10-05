Candy Dynamics Recalls 70 Million Slime Licker Sour Rolling Liquid Candies Due to Choking Hazard

The candy’s rolling ball can detach from the product’s container into a child’s mouth, posing a choking hazard for consumers.
Candy Dynamics toll-free at 877-546-0483 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.CandyDynamicsRecall.expertinquiry.com or at www.CandyDynamics.com and click on “Recall Information” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Slime Licker Sour Rolling Liquid Candy, sold in two-ounce and three-ounce containers. The product consists of a plastic bottle with a rolling ball that holds a sour liquid candy. The product was sold in blue (Blue Razz), red (Strawberry), green (Sour Apple) and pink (Black Cherry) packaging with “TOXIC WASTE” brand and “SLIME LICKER Sour Rolling Liquid Candy” or “MEGA TOXIC WASTE” brand and “SLIME LICKER Sour Rolling Liquid Candy” printed on the front label. Products with the following UPC Codes are included in this recall:
|
Product Name
|
Size
|
UPC Code
|
Slime Licker® Sour Rolling Liquid Candy (Blue Razz & Strawberry)
|
2 oz.
|
8-98940-00101-6
|
Slime Licker® Sour Rolling Liquid Candy (Blue Razz & Strawberry)
|
2 oz., 2 pack
|
8-98940-00191-7
|
Mega Slime Licker® Sour Rolling Liquid Candy (Blue Razz & Strawberry)
|
3 oz.
|
8-98940-00169-6
|
Slime Licker® Sour Rolling Liquid Candy (Black Cherry & Sour Apple)
|
2 oz.
|
8-50034-59720-1
|
Slime Licker® Sour Rolling Liquid Candy (Blue Razz & Strawberry)
|
2 oz.
|
0-60631-91829-7
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Slime Licker Sour Rolling Liquid Candy, take it away from children and contact Candy Dynamics for a full refund of product that is not empty of liquid candy. Consumers should contact Candy Dynamics to receive free shipping to return their non-empty product.
The firm has received two reports of the rolling applicator ball detaching from the container. No injuries have been reported.
Candy Dynamics Inc., of Carmel, Indiana
