 Skip to main content

Candy Dynamics Recalls 70 Million Slime Licker Sour Rolling Liquid Candies Due to Choking Hazard

  • Recalled Slime Licker Sour Rolling Liquid Candies
  • Recalled Slime Licker Sour Rolling Liquid Candy – Blue Razz
  • Location of UPC code on recalled Slime Licker Sour Rolling Liquid Candy – Sour Apple
Name of Product:
Slime Licker Sour Rolling Liquid Candy
Hazard:

The candy’s rolling ball can detach from the product’s container into a child’s mouth, posing a choking hazard for consumers.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
October 05, 2023
Units:

About 70 million

Consumer Contact

Candy Dynamics toll-free at 877-546-0483 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.CandyDynamicsRecall.expertinquiry.com or at www.CandyDynamics.com and click on “Recall Information” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Slime Licker Sour Rolling Liquid Candy, sold in two-ounce and three-ounce containers. The product consists of a plastic bottle with a rolling ball that holds a sour liquid candy. The product was sold in blue (Blue Razz), red (Strawberry), green (Sour Apple) and pink (Black Cherry) packaging with “TOXIC WASTE” brand and “SLIME LICKER Sour Rolling Liquid Candy” or “MEGA TOXIC WASTE” brand and “SLIME LICKER Sour Rolling Liquid Candy” printed on the front label. Products with the following UPC Codes are included in this recall:

Product Name

Size

UPC Code

Slime Licker® Sour Rolling Liquid Candy (Blue Razz & Strawberry)

2 oz.

8-98940-00101-6

Slime Licker® Sour Rolling Liquid Candy (Blue Razz & Strawberry)

2 oz., 2 pack 

8-98940-00191-7

Mega Slime Licker® Sour Rolling Liquid Candy (Blue Razz & Strawberry)

3 oz.

8-98940-00169-6

Slime Licker® Sour Rolling Liquid Candy (Black Cherry & Sour Apple)

2 oz.

8-50034-59720-1

Slime Licker® Sour Rolling Liquid Candy (Blue Razz & Strawberry)  

2 oz. 

0-60631-91829-7

 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Slime Licker Sour Rolling Liquid Candy, take it away from children and contact Candy Dynamics for a full refund of product that is not empty of liquid candy. Consumers should contact Candy Dynamics to receive free shipping to return their non-empty product.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received two reports of the rolling applicator ball detaching from the container. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Walmart, Five Below and other stores nationwide, and online at amazon.com, CandyDynamics.com and other websites from June 2015 through July 2023 for between $2 and $4.
Importer(s):

Candy Dynamics Inc., of Carmel, Indiana

Manufactured In:
Spain, Colombia
Recall number:
24-001
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Related Recalls

Recalled Slime Licker Sour Rolling Liquid Candies
Candy Dynamics Recalls 70 Million Slime Licker Sour Rolling Liquid Candies Due to Choking Hazard

The candy’s rolling ball can detach from the product’s container into a child’s mouth, posing a choking hazard for consumers.

Recalled Cocco Candy Rolling Candy – Sour Tutti Frutti
Cocco Candy and KGR Distribution Recall Cocco’s Candy Rolling Candy Due to Choking Hazard; One Death Reported

The candy’s rolling ball can dislodge from the product into a child’s mouth, posing a choking hazard or death.

Recalled Solaray Liposomal Universal (60 ct. and 120 ct.) Multivitamins
Nutraceutical Recalls Solaray Liposomal Multivitamins Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning

The recalled dietary supplements contain iron which must be in child-resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging of the products is not child-resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

Recalled Maggie’s Farm Bed Bug & Flea Killer
Maggie's Farm Recalls Aerosol Bed Bug & Flea Killer Cans Due to Injury and Laceration Hazards

The pressurized aerosol bed bug and flea killer cans can rupture and expel shrapnel, posing injury and laceration hazards to consumers. In addition, leakage of contents can pose a risk of skin and eye irritation upon contact.

Recalled Nationwide Pharmaceutical Ferrous Sulfate (Iron) Enteric-Coated Tablets, 324 mg – 100 Tablet Bottles
Nationwide Pharmaceutical Recalls Iron Dietary Supplements Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning

The recalled dietary supplements contain iron which must be in child-resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging of the products is not child-resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

Recalled The Good and the Beautiful Math 1 Box with Metallic Whiteboards
The Good and the Beautiful Recalls Math 1 and Math 3 Boxes Due to Laceration Hazard (Recall Alert)

The whiteboard attached to the boxes can become detached exposing sharp edges, posing a laceration hazard.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product