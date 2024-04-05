Procter & Gamble Recalls 8.2 Million Defective Bags of Tide, Gain, Ace and Ariel Laundry Detergent Packets Distributed in US Due to Risk of Serious Injury

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately secure the recalled bags out of sight and reach of children and contact Procter & Gamble for a full refund and a free replacement child-resistant bag to store the product. Consumers can also receive a cabinet lock for securing laundry materials.

Consumers should check to see if their bag is part of the recall by checking the lot code on their bag. Recalled lot codes will be listed at pg.com/bags and are found on the bottom of the package. Consumers with recalled bags can submit a photo of the recalled product, showing the lot code to participate in the recall.