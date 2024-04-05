 Skip to main content

Procter & Gamble Recalls 8.2 Million Defective Bags of Tide, Gain, Ace and Ariel Laundry Detergent Packets Distributed in US Due to Risk of Serious Injury

  • Recalled Tide Pods
  • Recalled Gain laundry packets
  • Recalled Ace Pods
  • Recalled Ariel laundry packets
Name of Product:
Tide Pods, Gain Flings, Ace Pods and Ariel Pods liquid laundry detergent packets packaged in flexible film bags. This recall announcement applies only to bags distributed in the United States.
Hazard:

The outer packaging meant to prevent access to the contents can split open near the zipper track, posing a risk of serious injury to children and other vulnerable populations if the contents of the laundry detergent packets are ingested, as well as posing a risk of skin or eye injuries. Ingestion of a large quantity of any surfactant-containing household cleaning products can cause death among individuals with underlying health issues.

Remedy:
Refund
Replace
Recall Date:
April 05, 2024
Units:

About 8.2 million (In addition, about 56,741 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Procter & Gamble toll-free at 833-347-5764 from Monday through Friday, 9 AM ET to 6 PM ET, Saturday, 9 AM ET to 5:30 PM ET, or online at pg.com/bags.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves certain lot codes of Tide Pods, Gain Flings, Ace Pods, and Ariel Pods liquid laundry detergent packets packaged in flexible film bags that were manufactured between September 2023 and February 2024. Recalled products range from bags with 12 to 39 laundry detergent packets and include the following: 

Gain Flings Original Tide Simply Pods Plus Oxi Boost 
Gain Flings Moonlight Breeze Scent Tide Pods Clean Breeze Scent 
Gain Flings Blissful Breeze Scent Tide Pods Free & Gentle 
Gain Flings Spring Daydream Scent Tide Pods Oxi 
Gain Flings Plus Ultra Oxi Tide Pods Ultra Oxi 
Gain Flings Plus Odor Defense Ace Pods Clean Breeze 
Tide Pods Original Ace Pods Spring Meadow 
Tide Pods Spring Meadow Scent Ariel Pods Alpine Breeze 
Tide Pods Light  
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately secure the recalled bags out of sight and reach of children and contact Procter & Gamble for a full refund and a free replacement child-resistant bag to store the product. Consumers can also receive a cabinet lock for securing laundry materials. 

Consumers should check to see if their bag is part of the recall by checking the lot code on their bag.  Recalled lot codes will be listed at pg.com/bags and are found on the bottom of the package.  Consumers with recalled bags can submit a photo of the recalled product, showing the lot code to participate in the recall.

Incidents/Injuries:

No confirmed cases directly relating to this packaging defect. The firm has received four reports of children in the United States accessing the liquid laundry packets, three of which reported ingestion during the time period that the recalled lots were sold, but it is not known if these laundry packets came from recalled bags.

Sold At:
Big Lots, CVS, Family Dollar, Home Depot, Sam’s Club, Target, Walmart, and other major stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com and other websites from September 2023 through present for between $5 (one 12 ct. bag) and $30 (four 39 ct. bags in a box).
Manufacturer(s):
The Procter & Gamble Company, of Cincinnati, Ohio
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
24-189

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Related Recalls

Recalled Tide Pods
Procter & Gamble Recalls 8.2 Million Defective Bags of Tide, Gain, Ace and Ariel Laundry Detergent Packets Distributed in US Due to Risk of Serious Injury

The outer packaging meant to prevent access to the contents can split open near the zipper track, posing a risk of serious injury to children and other vulnerable populations if the contents of the laundry detergent packets are ingested, as well as posing a risk of skin or eye injuries. Ingestion of a large quantity of any surfactant-containing household cleaning products can cause death among individuals with underlying health issues.

Recalled BRS liquid fuel bottle – front
BRS and BULin Liquid Fuel Bottles Recalled Due to Risk of Burn and Poisoning; Violation of the Children’s Burn Prevention Safety Act; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by Tentock

The portable fuel containers violate the child-resistant requirements for closures under the Children's Gasoline Burn Prevention Act (CGBPA). The closure for the products is not child resistant, posing a risk of burns and poisoning to children.

Recalled Balloon Time Mini Helium Tank
Balloon Time Mini Helium Tanks Recalled by Worthington Industries Due to Injury Hazard

Compressed helium from the tank can escape and cause the plastic cap to be released into the air unexpectedly, posing an injury hazard due to projectiles striking users and bystanders.

Recalled Slime Licker Sour Rolling Liquid Candies
Candy Dynamics Recalls 70 Million Slime Licker Sour Rolling Liquid Candies Due to Choking Hazard

The candy’s rolling ball can detach from the product’s container into a child’s mouth, posing a choking hazard for consumers.

Recalled Cocco Candy Rolling Candy – Sour Tutti Frutti
Cocco Candy and KGR Distribution Recall Cocco’s Candy Rolling Candy Due to Choking Hazard; One Death Reported

The candy’s rolling ball can dislodge from the product into a child’s mouth, posing a choking hazard or death.

Recalled Solaray Liposomal Universal (60 ct. and 120 ct.) Multivitamins
Nutraceutical Recalls Solaray Liposomal Multivitamins Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning

The recalled dietary supplements contain iron which must be in child-resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging of the products is not child-resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product