EVAS 20 lb. Propane Exchange Tanks Recalled by Worthington Enterprises Due to Fire Hazard

Name of Product:
EVAS 20 lb. propane exchange cylinders
Hazard:

The recalled propane exchange cylinders could leak gas, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
February 22, 2024
Units:

About 146,160

Consumer Contact

Worthington toll-free at 888-520-1304 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET, via email at propanecylinders@realtimeresults.net, or online at https://www.recallrtr.com/PropaneCylinders.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves EVAS 20 lb. propane exchange cylinders with model number EVAS – M0859, a serial number beginning with a “W,” and a date code of either “06-23” or “07-23.”  The model number, serial number, and date code are stamped on the collar of the cylinder. While the cylinders were initially sold with an AmeriGas label, consumers could have exchanged these cylinders with other propane distributors who would have then placed their own branded sleeve/label on them.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled EVAS 20 lb. propane cylinders immediately, close the top valve completely and return them to any AmeriGas Propane Exchange retail location for a free replacement. Consumers can find exchange retail locations at https://www.amerigas.com/locations/find-propane. Worthington advises consumers to close the valve on top of the cylinder completely when returning them.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
AmeriGas’ propane cylinder exchange suppliers in New Hampshire and Eastern Massachusetts (Boston Metropolitan) area from July 2023 through August 2023, or from a propane cylinder exchange supplier thereafter, for between $20 and $80.
Importer(s):

Worthington Enterprises, of Columbus, Ohio

Distributor(s):
AmeriGas, of King of Prussia, Pennsylvania
Manufactured In:
Turkey
Recall number:
24-124
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recalled EVAS 20 lb. propane exchange cylinder
About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

