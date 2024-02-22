EVAS 20 lb. Propane Exchange Tanks Recalled by Worthington Enterprises Due to Fire Hazard

The recalled propane exchange cylinders could leak gas, posing a fire hazard.
About 146,160
Worthington toll-free at 888-520-1304 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET, via email at propanecylinders@realtimeresults.net, or online at https://www.recallrtr.com/PropaneCylinders.
This recall involves EVAS 20 lb. propane exchange cylinders with model number EVAS – M0859, a serial number beginning with a “W,” and a date code of either “06-23” or “07-23.” The model number, serial number, and date code are stamped on the collar of the cylinder. While the cylinders were initially sold with an AmeriGas label, consumers could have exchanged these cylinders with other propane distributors who would have then placed their own branded sleeve/label on them.
Consumers should stop using the recalled EVAS 20 lb. propane cylinders immediately, close the top valve completely and return them to any AmeriGas Propane Exchange retail location for a free replacement. Consumers can find exchange retail locations at https://www.amerigas.com/locations/find-propane. Worthington advises consumers to close the valve on top of the cylinder completely when returning them.
None reported
Worthington Enterprises, of Columbus, Ohio
