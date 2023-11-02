UncleWu Life Recalls Infant Bath Seats Due to Drowning Hazard; Violation of Bath Seat Requirements; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com (Recall Alert)

The bath seats fail to meet the federal safety regulation for infant bath seats, including requirements for stability and leg openings, and can tip over while in use, posing a drowning hazard to babies.
About 360
Email UncleWu Life at wuxijay@me.com or online at www.unclewulife.com or https://unlcewulife.myshopify.com/ for more information.
Recall Details
The recall includes UncleWu Life infant bath seats. The bath seats are made of molded plastic and were sold in navy and powder blue color combinations with suction cups on the bottom of the seats. The bath seat has a seat back, flat base and a T-shaped handle. A label on the bottom of the bath seat contains: “X002WZ4SCX…UNCLE WU Baby Bath Seat…w air for 6-18 Mos.” A label printed on the back of the bath seat lists the model name, date, location of manufacturer and model number YD108. Another label on the back of the seat states the product is not a safety device. A label on the disposable packaging of the bath seat contains: “X002WZ4SCX…UNCLE WU Baby Bath Seat.”
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled infant bath seats and contact UncleWu Life to receive a pre-paid label to return the infant bath seat. Upon receipt of the returned infant bath seats, consumers will be issued a full refund. UncleWu Life and Amazon are notifying all known purchasers directly.
None reported
UncleWu Life LLC, of Avondale, Arizona
