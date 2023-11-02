UncleWu Life Recalls Infant Bath Seats Due to Drowning Hazard; Violation of Bath Seat Requirements; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com (Recall Alert)

Description:

The recall includes UncleWu Life infant bath seats. The bath seats are made of molded plastic and were sold in navy and powder blue color combinations with suction cups on the bottom of the seats. The bath seat has a seat back, flat base and a T-shaped handle. A label on the bottom of the bath seat contains: “X002WZ4SCX…UNCLE WU Baby Bath Seat…w air for 6-18 Mos.” A label printed on the back of the bath seat lists the model name, date, location of manufacturer and model number YD108. Another label on the back of the seat states the product is not a safety device. A label on the disposable packaging of the bath seat contains: “X002WZ4SCX…UNCLE WU Baby Bath Seat.”