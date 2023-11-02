 Skip to main content

UncleWu Life Recalls Infant Bath Seats Due to Drowning Hazard; Violation of Bath Seat Requirements; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com (Recall Alert)

  • Recalled UncleWu Infant Bath Seat
  • Label on bottom of recalled infant bath seat
Name of Product:
Infant Bath Seats
Hazard:

The bath seats fail to meet the federal safety regulation for infant bath seats, including requirements for stability and leg openings, and can tip over while in use, posing a drowning hazard to babies.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
November 02, 2023
Units:

About 360

Consumer Contact

Email UncleWu Life at wuxijay@me.com or online at www.unclewulife.com or https://unlcewulife.myshopify.com/ for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

The recall includes UncleWu Life infant bath seats. The bath seats are made of molded plastic and were sold in navy and powder blue color combinations with suction cups on the bottom of the seats. The bath seat has a seat back, flat base and a T-shaped handle. A label on the bottom of the bath seat contains: “X002WZ4SCX…UNCLE WU Baby Bath Seat…w air for 6-18 Mos.” A label printed on the back of the bath seat lists the model name, date, location of manufacturer and model number YD108. Another label on the back of the seat states the product is not a safety device. A label on the disposable packaging of the bath seat contains: “X002WZ4SCX…UNCLE WU Baby Bath Seat.”

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled infant bath seats and contact UncleWu Life to receive a pre-paid label to return the infant bath seat. Upon receipt of the returned infant bath seats, consumers will be issued a full refund. UncleWu Life and Amazon are notifying all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Exclusively At:
Online at Amazon.com from December 2020 through June 2021 for about $40.
Importer(s):

UncleWu Life LLC, of Avondale, Arizona

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
24-707

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Related Recalls

Recalled Creativity Street Assorted Craft Buttons
Dixon Ticonderoga Recalls Creativity Street Children’s Assorted Craft Buttons Due to Violation of Federal Lead Content Ban

The recalled children’s craft buttons contain levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health effects.

Recalled UncleWu Infant Bath Seat
UncleWu Life Recalls Infant Bath Seats Due to Drowning Hazard; Violation of Bath Seat Requirements; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com (Recall Alert)

The bath seats fail to meet the federal safety regulation for infant bath seats, including requirements for stability and leg openings, and can tip over while in use, posing a drowning hazard to babies.

Recalled Yoocaa Baby Lounger in animal print
Yoocaa Baby Loungers Recalled Due to Suffocation Risk and Fall and Entrapment Hazards; Fails to Meet Safety Requirements for Infant Sleep Products; Exclusively on Amazon.com by Yoocaa Direct

The recalled loungers fail to meet the safety requirements of CPSC’s Infant Sleep Products Rule, creating an unsafe sleeping environment for infants and posing a suffocation risk and fall and entrapment hazards to infants. The failures include not having a stand and not meeting the requirements for side height and fabric-sided openings. The product’s sides are shorter than the minimum side height limit; the sleeping pad’s thickness exceeds the maximum limit; and an infant could fall out of an enclosed opening at the foot of the lounger or become entrapped.

Recalled Cosco Jump, Spin & Play Activity Center in blue (WA105FZW)
Dorel Juvenile Group Recalls Cosco Jump, Spin & Play Activity Centers Due to Fall and Injury Hazards; Sold Exclusively at Walmart

The activity centers’ straps can detach or break while a child is in the activity center, posing fall and injury hazards to the child.

Recalled YourHealthToolKit 5 lb. Weighted Blanket
YourHealthToolkit Recalls Children’s Weighted Blankets Due to Asphyxiation Hazard; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com (Recall Alert)

A young child can become entrapped by unzipping and entering the blanket, posing a risk of death by asphyxiation.

Recalled Sleepyhead Lovey (Shown in the Star Pattern)
Little Sleepies Recalls Sleepyhead Loveys and Bandana Bibs Due to Choking Hazard

The care instruction label on the Sleepyhead Lovey and Bandana Bib can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product