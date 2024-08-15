Stanley Black & Decker Recalls DeWALT Battery Walk-Behind Mowers Due to Laceration Hazard

Description:

This recall involves 2024 model year DeWALT Battery 21” Push walk-behind mowers, model numbers DCMWP234U2 and DCMWP600X2, and DeWALT Battery 21” Self-Propelled walk-behind mowers, model numbers DCMWSP256U2 and DCMWSP650Y2. The mowers are black, gray and yellow and have DeWALT printed in yellow on the front or side of the mower. The model number is printed on the rear door of the mower. A date code formatted as 20XX YY-58, with 20XX for year, YY for week, and 58 as the factory code, is laser-printed in yellow on the left side of the mower, just above the left rear wheel. Only date codes 2023 32-58 through 2024 13-58 are affected. Mowers manufactured after March 2024 (2024 14-58) are not affected.