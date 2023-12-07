 Skip to main content

Primark Recalls Baby Rattles Due to Risk of Choking and Ingestion Hazards

  • Recalled Primark “DTR M&M Maracas” baby rattles
  • Recalled Primark “Wooden Music Shaker” baby rattles
Name of Product:
“Wooden Music Shaker” and “DTR M&M Maracas” Baby Rattles
Hazard:

The bottom portion of the recalled baby rattles can detach, posing choking and/or ingestion hazards.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
December 07, 2023
Units:

About 1,380

Consumer Contact

Primark U.S. collect at 617-946-3236 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at https://www.primark.com/en-us/help/recall-wooden-shaker or at www.primark.com and click on “Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Primark baby rattles, “Wooden Music Shaker” and “DTR M&M Maracas”. The baby rattles were sold in yellow, red, light green and light blue colors. The red baby rattle has a “Minnie Mouse” image on it, and the yellow baby rattle has a “Mickey Mouse” image on it. The numbers 7495201 (Wooden Music Shaker) or 5311101 (DTR M&M Maracas) are printed on the product packaging.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled baby rattles away from children, stop using them and return them to a Primark store for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received five reports of the rattles breaking apart in the United Kingdom. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Primark U.S. stores located in the northeast region, Florida, Maryland and Chicago from March 2021 through August 2023 for between $3.50 and $4.50.
Importer(s):

Primark U.S. Corp., of Boston

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
24-049
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

