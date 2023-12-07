Primark Recalls Baby Rattles Due to Risk of Choking and Ingestion Hazards

The bottom portion of the recalled baby rattles can detach, posing choking and/or ingestion hazards.
About 1,380
Primark U.S. collect at 617-946-3236 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at https://www.primark.com/en-us/help/recall-wooden-shaker or at www.primark.com and click on “Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Primark baby rattles, “Wooden Music Shaker” and “DTR M&M Maracas”. The baby rattles were sold in yellow, red, light green and light blue colors. The red baby rattle has a “Minnie Mouse” image on it, and the yellow baby rattle has a “Mickey Mouse” image on it. The numbers 7495201 (Wooden Music Shaker) or 5311101 (DTR M&M Maracas) are printed on the product packaging.
Consumers should immediately take the recalled baby rattles away from children, stop using them and return them to a Primark store for a full refund.
The firm has received five reports of the rattles breaking apart in the United Kingdom. No injuries have been reported.
Primark U.S. Corp., of Boston
