 Skip to main content

Peg Perego Recalls Inclined Sleeper Bassinets for YPSI and Z4 Strollers Due to Risk of Suffocation and Fall Hazard; Violation of Federal Safety Standards (Recall Alert)

  • Recalled YPSI Bassinet – Pink-beige
  • Recalled YPSI Bassinet – Black
  • Recalled Z4 Bassinet –Gray and brown
  • Recalled Z4 Bassinet – Black and brown
  • Label with date of manufacture and model number located in hood of recalled bassinets
Name of Product:
YPSI and Z4 Inclined Sleeper Bassinets
Hazard:

The recalled bassinets violate the Safe Sleep for Babies Act because they were marketed for infant sleep and have an incline angle greater than 10 degrees. Infant fatalities have occurred in inclined sleeper products after the infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side while unrestrained, or under other circumstances. The bassinets also violate the Infant Sleep Products regulation because they do not have a stand.

Remedy:
Refund
Repair
Recall Date:
November 30, 2023
Units:

About 550

Consumer Contact

Peg Perego toll-free at 877-737-3464 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, e-mail at bassinet@pegperego.com or online at https://us.pegperego.com/store/pegus/en_US/recalls or www.pegperego.com and click “Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves compact bassinets that were sold individually or as an accessory to the Peg Perego YPSI and Z4 stroller systems. The bassinets have a zip-on boot, insert pad and a foldable canopy. The Z4 bassinets have an “Agio” label on the side of the canopy. Only bassinets manufactured on or after June 23, 2022 are included in this recall. The manufacture date in YYYY/MM/DD format and model number are located in the hood/head area of the bassinet and can be found by lifting the bassinet’s pad/cushion and internal lining. The YPSI and Z4 bassinets were sold in the following colors and model numbers, located beneath the date code:

Model Name Color Peg Perego Color Name Model Number
YPSI Bassinet Black Onyx

IN0800NA00S013DX13
  Pink-beige Mon Amour IN0800NA00BA36
  Gray Atmosphere IN0800NA00MF53DX53
  Gray City Gray IN0800NA01BA53
  Blue New Life IN0800NA00DS41RS41
  Black and gold Graphic Gold IN0800NA00AB50RO01
Z4 Bassinet Blue Agio Mirage IN0800BX00BA71
  Gray-brown Agio Gray IN0800BX00BA53
  Black-brown Agio Black

IN0800BX00BA13
  Black Black Pearl IN0800BX00BA13PL63
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bassinets and contact Peg Perego for instructions on how to receive a full refund or repair instructions for the recalled bassinets. Consumers who purchased their bassinet for a stroller system or with a stand will be given instructions on how to disable the backrest recline adjustment feature. Peg Perego will offer a $50 cash incentive for consumers who provide proof of backrest disengagement for bassinets part of this recall. Consumers who solely purchased the bassinet should return the product for a full refund. Peg Perego and Amazon are contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Online on Amazon.com, Albeebaby.com, Strolleria.com, and other websites, and at Baby First Furniture and other stores nationwide from July 2022 through April 2023 for about $250.
Manufacturer(s):
Peg Perego SPA, of Italy
Importer(s):

Peg Perego USA Inc., of Fort Wayne, Indiana

Manufactured In:
Italy
Recall number:
24-719

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Related Recalls

Recalled YPSI Bassinet – Pink-beige
Peg Perego Recalls Inclined Sleeper Bassinets for YPSI and Z4 Strollers Due to Risk of Suffocation and Fall Hazard; Violation of Federal Safety Standards (Recall Alert)

The recalled bassinets violate the Safe Sleep for Babies Act because they were marketed for infant sleep and have an incline angle greater than 10 degrees. Infant fatalities have occurred in inclined sleeper products after the infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side while unrestrained, or under other circumstances. The bassinets also violate the Infant Sleep Products regulation because they do not have a stand.

Recalled Klickpick Home Children’s cup sets - 8 oz cups
Klickpick Home Recalls Stainless Steel Children’s Cup Sets Due to Violation of Federal Lead Content Ban; Sold Exclusively at Amazon.com (Recall Alert)

The bottom exterior of the stainless-steel cups contains an accessible solder bead with levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health effects. In addition, the lid can crack and break during use producing sharp edges and small parts, posing laceration and choking hazards to children.

Recalled Tiblue stainless steel 8 oz cups
Tiblue Stainless Steel Children’s Cups Recalled Due to Violation of Federal Lead Content Ban; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by FENGM (Recall Alert)

The bottom exterior of the stainless-steel cups contains an accessible solder bead with levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health effects. In addition, the lid can crack and break during use producing sharp edges and small parts, posing laceration and choking hazards to children.

Recalled Pack and Play Mattress
Pack and Play Mattresses Recalled Due to Suffocation Hazard for Infants; Violations to the Federal Safety Regulation for Crib Mattresses; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by DODO Baby House (Recall Alert)

The recalled mattresses violate multiple provisions of the federal safety regulation for crib mattresses, including the thickness test and missing warnings and labels. The product poses a suffocation hazard to infants.

Recalled Beyond Baby Vibe Bear-branded mattress
Vibe Bear Playyard Mattresses Recalled Due to Suffocation Hazards for Infants; Violation of the Federal Safety Regulation for Crib Mattresses; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by Beyond Baby (Recall Alert)

The recalled mattresses violate multiple provisions of the Safety Standard for Crib Mattresses, including the firmness and thickness tests and missing warnings and labels. The product poses a suffocation hazard to infants.

Recalled PandaEar Stainless Steel Toddler Cups, 8 oz.
PandaEar Recalls Stainless Steel Children’s Cups Due to Violation of Federal Lead Content Ban; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com (Recall Alert)

The bottom exterior of the recalled stainless-steel cups contains an accessible solder bead with levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health effects. In addition, the lid can crack and break during use producing sharp edges and small parts, posing choking and laceration hazards to children.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product