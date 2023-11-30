Peg Perego Recalls Inclined Sleeper Bassinets for YPSI and Z4 Strollers Due to Risk of Suffocation and Fall Hazard; Violation of Federal Safety Standards (Recall Alert)

Description:

This recall involves compact bassinets that were sold individually or as an accessory to the Peg Perego YPSI and Z4 stroller systems. The bassinets have a zip-on boot, insert pad and a foldable canopy. The Z4 bassinets have an “Agio” label on the side of the canopy. Only bassinets manufactured on or after June 23, 2022 are included in this recall. The manufacture date in YYYY/MM/DD format and model number are located in the hood/head area of the bassinet and can be found by lifting the bassinet’s pad/cushion and internal lining. The YPSI and Z4 bassinets were sold in the following colors and model numbers, located beneath the date code: