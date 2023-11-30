Peg Perego Recalls Inclined Sleeper Bassinets for YPSI and Z4 Strollers Due to Risk of Suffocation and Fall Hazard; Violation of Federal Safety Standards (Recall Alert)

The recalled bassinets violate the Safe Sleep for Babies Act because they were marketed for infant sleep and have an incline angle greater than 10 degrees. Infant fatalities have occurred in inclined sleeper products after the infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side while unrestrained, or under other circumstances. The bassinets also violate the Infant Sleep Products regulation because they do not have a stand.
About 550
Peg Perego toll-free at 877-737-3464 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, e-mail at bassinet@pegperego.com or online at https://us.pegperego.com/store/pegus/en_US/recalls or www.pegperego.com and click “Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves compact bassinets that were sold individually or as an accessory to the Peg Perego YPSI and Z4 stroller systems. The bassinets have a zip-on boot, insert pad and a foldable canopy. The Z4 bassinets have an “Agio” label on the side of the canopy. Only bassinets manufactured on or after June 23, 2022 are included in this recall. The manufacture date in YYYY/MM/DD format and model number are located in the hood/head area of the bassinet and can be found by lifting the bassinet’s pad/cushion and internal lining. The YPSI and Z4 bassinets were sold in the following colors and model numbers, located beneath the date code:
|Model Name
|Color
|Peg Perego Color Name
|Model Number
|YPSI Bassinet
|Black
|Onyx
|
IN0800NA00S013DX13
|Pink-beige
|Mon Amour
|IN0800NA00BA36
|Gray
|Atmosphere
|IN0800NA00MF53DX53
|Gray
|City Gray
|IN0800NA01BA53
|Blue
|New Life
|IN0800NA00DS41RS41
|Black and gold
|Graphic Gold
|IN0800NA00AB50RO01
|Z4 Bassinet
|Blue
|Agio Mirage
|IN0800BX00BA71
|Gray-brown
|Agio Gray
|IN0800BX00BA53
|Black-brown
|Agio Black
|
IN0800BX00BA13
|Black
|Black Pearl
|IN0800BX00BA13PL63
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bassinets and contact Peg Perego for instructions on how to receive a full refund or repair instructions for the recalled bassinets. Consumers who purchased their bassinet for a stroller system or with a stand will be given instructions on how to disable the backrest recline adjustment feature. Peg Perego will offer a $50 cash incentive for consumers who provide proof of backrest disengagement for bassinets part of this recall. Consumers who solely purchased the bassinet should return the product for a full refund. Peg Perego and Amazon are contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported
Peg Perego USA Inc., of Fort Wayne, Indiana
