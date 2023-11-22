 Skip to main content

PandaEar Recalls Stainless Steel Children’s Cups Due to Violation of Federal Lead Content Ban; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com (Recall Alert)

  • Recalled PandaEar Stainless Steel Toddler Cups, 8 oz.
Name of Product:
PandaEar Stainless Steel Toddler Cups, 8 oz.
Hazard:

The bottom exterior of the recalled stainless-steel cups contains an accessible solder bead with levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health effects. In addition, the lid can crack and break during use producing sharp edges and small parts, posing choking and laceration hazards to children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
November 22, 2023
Units:

About 1,600

Consumer Contact

PandaEar by email at productrecall1@gmail.com, or online at their Amazon storefront on Amazon.com at https://www.amazon.com/stores/PandaEar/page/F41452DB-D758-4201-A055-5A092F6E0A35?ref_=ast_bln.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the 8 oz. models of PandaEar Stainless Steel Toddler Cups sold in sets of two, in pink and gray or blue and gray colors with matching silicone straws. There are no exterior markings on the cups.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled cups away from children, stop using them and contact PandaEar for a full refund. PandaEar and Amazon are contacting all known purchasers.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Online at Amazon.com from May 2023 through August 2023 for about $12
Retailer:

PandaEar, of Lake Dallas, Texas

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
24-716

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
