PandaEar Recalls Stainless Steel Children’s Cups Due to Violation of Federal Lead Content Ban; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com (Recall Alert)

The bottom exterior of the recalled stainless-steel cups contains an accessible solder bead with levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health effects. In addition, the lid can crack and break during use producing sharp edges and small parts, posing choking and laceration hazards to children.
About 1,600
PandaEar by email at productrecall1@gmail.com, or online at their Amazon storefront on Amazon.com at https://www.amazon.com/stores/PandaEar/page/F41452DB-D758-4201-A055-5A092F6E0A35?ref_=ast_bln.
Recall Details
This recall involves the 8 oz. models of PandaEar Stainless Steel Toddler Cups sold in sets of two, in pink and gray or blue and gray colors with matching silicone straws. There are no exterior markings on the cups.
Consumers should immediately take the recalled cups away from children, stop using them and contact PandaEar for a full refund. PandaEar and Amazon are contacting all known purchasers.
None reported
PandaEar, of Lake Dallas, Texas
