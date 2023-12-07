 Skip to main content

Mary Meyer Recalls Bubba Bull Plush Toys Due to Choking Hazard

  • Recalled Bubba Bull Plush Toy
  • Location of manufacturing date code on the recalled recalled Bubba Bull Plush Toy tag
Name of Product:
Bubba Bull Plush Toys
Hazard:

The eyes of the plush toys can break off, posing a choking hazard to young children.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
December 07, 2023
Units:

About 1,950

Consumer Contact

Mary Meyer Corp. at 800-451-4387 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at Recall@marymeyer.com or online at www.marymeyer.com/recall/ or at www.marymeyer.com and click on “Safety Recall Notices” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves certain Bubba Bull (Style 45541) Plush Toys with date code 1945. The date code is printed on a white tag on the plush toys. The plush stuffed toys are brown with off-white bull horns and Mary Meyer is printed on the seam label.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled plush toys, take them away from young children and contact Mary Meyer to receive a free replacement. Upon return or verification of destruction, consumers will receive a replacement Bubba Bull plush, or a different plush of equivalent value.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received one report of an eye detaching from the plush toy. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Independent specialty toy stores nationwide and only at www.MaryMeyer.com from December 2022 through October 2023 for about $24.
Importer(s):

Mary Meyer Corporation, of Townshend, Vermont

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
24-042
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

