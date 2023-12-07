Mary Meyer Recalls Bubba Bull Plush Toys Due to Choking Hazard

The eyes of the plush toys can break off, posing a choking hazard to young children.
About 1,950
Mary Meyer Corp. at 800-451-4387 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at Recall@marymeyer.com or online at www.marymeyer.com/recall/ or at www.marymeyer.com and click on “Safety Recall Notices” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves certain Bubba Bull (Style 45541) Plush Toys with date code 1945. The date code is printed on a white tag on the plush toys. The plush stuffed toys are brown with off-white bull horns and Mary Meyer is printed on the seam label.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled plush toys, take them away from young children and contact Mary Meyer to receive a free replacement. Upon return or verification of destruction, consumers will receive a replacement Bubba Bull plush, or a different plush of equivalent value.
The firm has received one report of an eye detaching from the plush toy. No injuries have been reported.
Mary Meyer Corporation, of Townshend, Vermont
