 Skip to main content

Liberty Hardware Recalls Multi-Grip Tub Safety Bars Due to Fall Hazard

  • Recalled Multi-Grip Tub Safety Bar
Name of Product:
Multi-Grip Tub Safety Bars
Hazard:

The plastic sticker grip pads can become dislodged after installation on tubs with tapered side walls, making the recalled Multi-Grip Tub Safety Bars unstable during use, posing a fall hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
September 26, 2024
Units:

About 174,500

Consumer Contact

Liberty Hardware toll-free at 844-811-4541 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET from Monday through Friday, email at recall@libertyhardware.com, or online at www.libertyhardware.com/recall-notices/tub-safety-bar or www.libertyhardware.com and click on “RECALL NOTICE” on the bottom right of the website.

Recall Details

Description:

The recall involves Multi-Grip Tub Safety Bars sold under the brands Peerless, model PL585; Safety First, models SF585 and S1F585; and Delta, model DF585. The recalled Multi-Grip Tub Safety Bars are powder-coated aluminum, were sold in the color white, and feature a one-inch diameter tube with two gripping surfaces at about 8 inches and 15 inches. The model number and brand name are listed on a label on the product’s packaging.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Multi-Grip Tub Safety Bars and contact Liberty Hardware. Consumers can request to receive a pre-paid label and free packaging to return the Multi-Grip Tub Safety Bars for a $35 refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

Liberty Hardware has received fourteen reports of the plastic sticker grip pads becoming dislodged after installation or otherwise needing replacement, including one fall with a minor injury reported.

Sold At:
Ace Hardware, The Home Depot, Lowe’s, Menards, Walmart, and other hardware and plumbing stores and suppliers nationwide, and online at Amazon.com and FlyingBulldogs.com from January 2011 through May 2024 for between $16 and $55.
Importer(s):

Liberty Hardware Manufacturing Corp., of Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
24-378
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Related Recalls

Recalled Multi-Grip Tub Safety Bar
Liberty Hardware Recalls Multi-Grip Tub Safety Bars Due to Fall Hazard

The plastic sticker grip pads can become dislodged after installation on tubs with tapered side walls, making the recalled Multi-Grip Tub Safety Bars unstable during use, posing a fall hazard.

Recalled AirJet Spa Pump
About 866,000 AirJet and HydroJet Spa Pumps Recalled Due to Fire Hazard; One Death Reported; Manufactured by Bestway and Sold with SaluSpa, Coleman, and Hydro-Force Spa Liners

The recalled AirJet and HydroJet spa pumps can overheat causing the plastic housing to ignite, posing a fire hazard.

Recalled Camplux brand AY132 portable tankless water heater – white
The Home Appliances Recalls Camplux Brand Portable Tankless Water Heaters Due to Fire Hazard

The portable water heaters can leak gas from the gas regulator connection, posing a fire hazard.

Recalled Tilt-Up Bath & Shower Seat with brushed nickel finish
Steamist Recalls Wall-Mounted Tilt-Up Bath & Shower Seats Due to Fall and Laceration Hazards

The wall mounting bracket and seat rods supporting the Tilt-Up Bath & Shower Seat can corrode and break, posing fall and laceration hazards.

Recalled Dunkirk gas-fired hot water residential boiler
ECR International Recalls Gas-Fired Hot Water Residential Boilers Due to Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Hazard

The recalled residential boilers can be missing the flue inspection cover plate, posing a risk of exposure to combustion flue gasses and a carbon monoxide poisoning hazard.

Recalled Jacuzzi J-200, J-300, J-400 or J-500 collection hot tubs
Sundance Spas Recalls Jacuzzi and Sundance Spas Brand Hot Tubs Due to Injury and Thermal Burn Hazards

The temperature sensor can relay incorrect water temperatures and cause the water to be hotter than the set temperature, posing injury (heat stroke) and thermal burn hazards.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product