Liberty Hardware Recalls Multi-Grip Tub Safety Bars Due to Fall Hazard

The plastic sticker grip pads can become dislodged after installation on tubs with tapered side walls, making the recalled Multi-Grip Tub Safety Bars unstable during use, posing a fall hazard.
About 174,500
Liberty Hardware toll-free at 844-811-4541 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET from Monday through Friday, email at recall@libertyhardware.com, or online at www.libertyhardware.com/recall-notices/tub-safety-bar or www.libertyhardware.com and click on “RECALL NOTICE” on the bottom right of the website.
Recall Details
The recall involves Multi-Grip Tub Safety Bars sold under the brands Peerless, model PL585; Safety First, models SF585 and S1F585; and Delta, model DF585. The recalled Multi-Grip Tub Safety Bars are powder-coated aluminum, were sold in the color white, and feature a one-inch diameter tube with two gripping surfaces at about 8 inches and 15 inches. The model number and brand name are listed on a label on the product’s packaging.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Multi-Grip Tub Safety Bars and contact Liberty Hardware. Consumers can request to receive a pre-paid label and free packaging to return the Multi-Grip Tub Safety Bars for a $35 refund.
Liberty Hardware has received fourteen reports of the plastic sticker grip pads becoming dislodged after installation or otherwise needing replacement, including one fall with a minor injury reported.
Liberty Hardware Manufacturing Corp., of Winston-Salem, North Carolina
