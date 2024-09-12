Intellio Toys Recalls Bright Builder Fort Kits Due to Battery Ingestion Hazard; Violation of Federal Regulations for Battery-Operated Toys

Description:

This recall involves Intellio Toys’ Bright Builder fort kits, models FKL-BG, FKL-BR, L-5BG and L-5BR. The green and blue, or red and blue, 100-piece fort-building kits contain 45 long sticks, 25 short sticks, 15 connecting tubes, 25 multilink balls, and a pack of five flashlights with button cell batteries. The flashlights were sold as part of the kit and individually as an add add-on component. “Bright Builder” is on the front of the kit box and “Intellio Toys” is on the side panel. The model number can be found on the bottom right corner of the back of the box. Only Bright Builder fort kits with flashlights are included in this recall.