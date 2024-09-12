 Skip to main content

Intellio Toys Recalls Bright Builder Fort Kits Due to Battery Ingestion Hazard; Violation of Federal Regulations for Battery-Operated Toys

  • Recalled Bright Builder Fort Kit
  • Recalled Bright Builder Fort Kit - box
  • The recalled Intellio Toys’ Bright Builder fort kit has 100 pieces and a pack of five flashlights with button cell batteries. A photo of the flashlights appears on the back of the recalled Bright Builder fort kits.
  • Five-flashlight package sold with the recalled fort kits or as an add-on component
Name of Product:
Bright Builder Fort Kits with Flashlights
Hazard:

The flashlight on the recalled kits violates the mandatory federal battery-operated toy regulation because the flashlights contain button cell batteries in a compartment that can be easily opened without requiring the use of a common household tool. When button cell batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns, and death, posing an ingestion hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
September 12, 2024
Units:

About 12,400

Consumer Contact

Intellio Toys toll-free at 888-571-0196 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recall@intelliotoys.com, or online at https://intelliotoys.com/pages/recall-information?_pos=1&_sid=c95ece1a9&_ss=r or www.intelliotoys.com and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Intellio Toys’ Bright Builder fort kits, models FKL-BG, FKL-BR, L-5BG and L-5BR. The green and blue, or red and blue, 100-piece fort-building kits contain 45 long sticks, 25 short sticks, 15 connecting tubes, 25 multilink balls, and a pack of five flashlights with button cell batteries. The flashlights were sold as part of the kit and individually as an add add-on component. “Bright Builder” is on the front of the kit box and “Intellio Toys” is on the side panel. The model number can be found on the bottom right corner of the back of the box. Only Bright Builder fort kits with flashlights are included in this recall.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the flashlights in the recalled fort kits, keep them away from children, and contact Intellio Toys for instructions on how to receive a refund between $10 and $15, depending on the model. Consumers can continue to use the fort kits without the flashlights. Button cell batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local procedures for hazardous household waste. Amazon and Intellio Toys are contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

Intellio Toys has received one report of the batteries coming out the flashlight while handling it. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Amazon.com and Intelliotoys.com from December 2022 through August 2024 for between $38 and $49 for the kits and for between $14 and $15 for the flashlight only.
Importer(s):

Intellio Toys, of Houston, Texas

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
24-363

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

