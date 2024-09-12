Intellio Toys Recalls Bright Builder Fort Kits Due to Battery Ingestion Hazard; Violation of Federal Regulations for Battery-Operated Toys

The flashlight on the recalled kits violates the mandatory federal battery-operated toy regulation because the flashlights contain button cell batteries in a compartment that can be easily opened without requiring the use of a common household tool. When button cell batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns, and death, posing an ingestion hazard.
About 12,400
Intellio Toys toll-free at 888-571-0196 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recall@intelliotoys.com, or online at https://intelliotoys.com/pages/recall-information?_pos=1&_sid=c95ece1a9&_ss=r or www.intelliotoys.com and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Intellio Toys’ Bright Builder fort kits, models FKL-BG, FKL-BR, L-5BG and L-5BR. The green and blue, or red and blue, 100-piece fort-building kits contain 45 long sticks, 25 short sticks, 15 connecting tubes, 25 multilink balls, and a pack of five flashlights with button cell batteries. The flashlights were sold as part of the kit and individually as an add add-on component. “Bright Builder” is on the front of the kit box and “Intellio Toys” is on the side panel. The model number can be found on the bottom right corner of the back of the box. Only Bright Builder fort kits with flashlights are included in this recall.
Consumers should immediately stop using the flashlights in the recalled fort kits, keep them away from children, and contact Intellio Toys for instructions on how to receive a refund between $10 and $15, depending on the model. Consumers can continue to use the fort kits without the flashlights. Button cell batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local procedures for hazardous household waste. Amazon and Intellio Toys are contacting all known purchasers directly.
Intellio Toys has received one report of the batteries coming out the flashlight while handling it. No injuries have been reported.
Intellio Toys, of Houston, Texas
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.