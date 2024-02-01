 Skip to main content

Huihuang Trading Recalls Fishing Games Due to Magnet Ingestion Hazard, Violation of the Federal Safety Regulation for Toys; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com

Name of Product:
Fishing Games
Hazard:

The fishing game does not comply with the requirements of the mandatory federal toy regulation because it contains one or more magnets that fit within CPSC’s small parts cylinder and the magnets are stronger than permitted. When high-powered magnets are swallowed, the ingested magnets can attract to each other, or another metal object, and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting and/or blockage of the intestines, infection, blood poisoning and death.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
February 01, 2024
Units:

About 200

Consumer Contact

Huihuang Trading Inc. by email at safety@operationagency.com.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Huihuang Trading Inc. Fishing Games. The game includes about nine animal pieces to fish with, in addition to four toy fishing rods, four toy fishing nets, a set of four markers, instructions to play the game, and a waterproof storage bag. Batch number X002903XZT323 is printed on the side of the game’s box.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled fishing game immediately, take it away from children and contact Huihuang Trading to receive a pre-paid label to return the recalled products. Upon receipt of the products, consumers will receive a full refund. Huihuang Trading Inc. is notifying all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported. CPSC estimates 2,400 magnet ingestions were treated in hospital emergency departments from 2017 through 2021. CPSC is aware of seven deaths since 2005 involving the ingestion of hazardous magnets, including two outside of the United States. 

Sold At:
Exclusively online at Amazon.com from June 2023 through July 2023 for between $20 and $25.
Importer(s):

Huihuang Trading Inc., of Parker, Colorado

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
24-096

Recalled Fishing Game (front of box)
Huihuang Trading Recalls Fishing Games Due to Magnet Ingestion Hazard, Violation of the Federal Safety Regulation for Toys; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com

The fishing game does not comply with the requirements of the mandatory federal toy regulation because it contains one or more magnets that fit within CPSC's small parts cylinder and the magnets are stronger than permitted. When high-powered magnets are swallowed, the ingested magnets can attract to each other, or another metal object, and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting and/or blockage of the intestines, infection, blood poisoning and death.

