Fisher-Price Recalls Dumbbell Toy in Baby Biceps Gift Sets Due to Choking Hazard

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled dumbbell toy, take it away from young children, and contact Fisher-Price to receive a refund. Visit www.service.mattel.com/us/recall.aspx for instructions on how to upload a photograph of the dumbbell toy and how to properly dispose of it. Once the consumer provides confirmation that the dumbbell toy will be disposed of as directed, the consumer will be paid $10 for the dumbbell toy only. Consumers can keep the remaining toys in the Baby Biceps Gift Set. Proof of purchase (receipt) is not required to receive a refund for the dumbbell.