Fisher-Price Recalls Dumbbell Toy in Baby Biceps Gift Sets Due to Choking Hazard

Name of Product:
Dumbbell toy sold with Baby Biceps Gift Set
Hazard:

The gray caps on the end of the dumbbell toy can come off, posing a choking hazard to infants.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
August 29, 2024
Units:

About 366,200 (In addition, about 37,850 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Fisher-Price toll-free at 855-853-6224 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at https://consumersupport.mattel.com/mattelsupport/s/create-case, or online at www.service.mattel.com/us/recall.aspx or at www.service.mattel.com and click on “Recalls & Safety Alerts” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves the plastic dumbbell toy sold with the Fisher-Price Baby Biceps Gift Set. The bar of the dumbbell toy is gray with orange and red plastic weights on each side. The model number GJD49 is located on the back of the kettlebell toy in the gift set.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled dumbbell toy, take it away from young children, and contact Fisher-Price to receive a refund. Visit www.service.mattel.com/us/recall.aspx for instructions on how to upload a photograph of the dumbbell toy and how to properly dispose of it. Once the consumer provides confirmation that the dumbbell toy will be disposed of as directed, the consumer will be paid $10 for the dumbbell toy only. Consumers can keep the remaining toys in the Baby Biceps Gift Set. Proof of purchase (receipt) is not required to receive a refund for the dumbbell.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received seven reports in the United States of the ends of the dumbbell coming off of the product. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Walmart, Kohls, Fred Meyer, Hobby Lobby, Marshalls, TJMaxx, Buy Buy Baby and Target stores nationwide, and online at Amazon.com, Walmart.com, Zulily.com, Target.com and other websites from April 2020 through August 2024 for about $18 for the Baby Biceps Gift Set.
Distributor(s):
Fisher-Price Inc., of East Aurora, New York
Manufactured In:
China and Vietnam
Recall number:
24-351
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Report an unsafe product