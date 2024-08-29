Fisher-Price Recalls Dumbbell Toy in Baby Biceps Gift Sets Due to Choking Hazard

The gray caps on the end of the dumbbell toy can come off, posing a choking hazard to infants.
About 366,200 (In addition, about 37,850 were sold in Canada)
Fisher-Price toll-free at 855-853-6224 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at https://consumersupport.mattel.com/mattelsupport/s/create-case, or online at www.service.mattel.com/us/recall.aspx or at www.service.mattel.com and click on “Recalls & Safety Alerts” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the plastic dumbbell toy sold with the Fisher-Price Baby Biceps Gift Set. The bar of the dumbbell toy is gray with orange and red plastic weights on each side. The model number GJD49 is located on the back of the kettlebell toy in the gift set.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled dumbbell toy, take it away from young children, and contact Fisher-Price to receive a refund. Visit www.service.mattel.com/us/recall.aspx for instructions on how to upload a photograph of the dumbbell toy and how to properly dispose of it. Once the consumer provides confirmation that the dumbbell toy will be disposed of as directed, the consumer will be paid $10 for the dumbbell toy only. Consumers can keep the remaining toys in the Baby Biceps Gift Set. Proof of purchase (receipt) is not required to receive a refund for the dumbbell.
The firm has received seven reports in the United States of the ends of the dumbbell coming off of the product. No injuries have been reported.
