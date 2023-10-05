 Skip to main content

Cocco Candy and KGR Distribution Recall Cocco’s Candy Rolling Candy Due to Choking Hazard; One Death Reported

  • Recalled Cocco Candy Rolling Candy – Sour Tutti Frutti
  • Recalled Cocco Candy Rolling Candy – Sour Cola (Version 1)
  • Recalled Cocco Candy Rolling Candy – Sour Cola (Version 2)
  • Recalled Cocco Candy Rolling Candy – Sour Strawberry
Name of Product:
Cocco Candy Rolling Candy
Hazard:

The candy’s rolling ball can dislodge from the product into a child’s mouth, posing a choking hazard or death.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
October 05, 2023
Units:

About 145,800

Consumer Contact

KGR Distribution Corp. at (888) 802-8823 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at Recall@kgrdistribution.com or online at www.kgrcandies.com and click on “Recall Information” at the top of the page or www.kgrcandies.com/recall for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

Washington, D.C. – The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), Asaf Gida d/b/a Cocco Candy, of Turkey, and KGR Distribution Corp., of Passaic, New Jersey, are announcing the recall of about 145,800 Cocco Candy Rolling Candy in various flavors. The candy’s rolling ball can dislodge and become trapped in a child’s throat, posing a fatal choking risk. 

CPSC has received one report of a 7-year-old girl who choked and died after the candy’s rolling ball dislodged and became trapped in her throat in New York in April 2023.  

Consumers should stop using the recalled rolling candy immediately, take it away from children and contact KGR Distribution Corp. for a refund. 

This recall involves Cocco Candy’s Rolling Candy consisting of 2 fluid ounces in various flavors including Sour Strawberry, Sour Tutti Frutti, and Sour Cola. 

Cocco Candy Rolling Candy with the following barcode printed on the back of the product are included in the recall:

Product Name 

Unit Barcode

Display Barcode 

Carton Barcode

Cocco Candy Strawberry Flavored Rolling Candy 

  

8683363414008

  

8683363414367

  

8683363414176

Cocco Candy Tutti Frutti Flavored Rolling Candy

  

8683363414015

  

8683363414367

  

8683363414176

Cocco Candy Cola Flavored Rolling Candy 

  

8683363414022

  

8683363414367

  

8683363414176

The Rolling Candy was manufactured in Turkey. 

KGR Distribution Corp. is the sole importer and distributor. KGR Distribution Corp. sold the rolling candy to stores nationwide and online at www.kgrcandies.com from May 2022 through March 2023 for about $2.50. 

Contact KGR toll-free at (888) 802-8823 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at Recall@kgrdistribution.com or online at www.kgrcandies.com and click on “Recall Information” at the top of the page for more information. KGR is contacting all known purchasers directly.  The consumer will receive a refund of $2.50, or the amount on the purchase receipt if higher, issued through PayPal, Zelle, or by check (if requested). 

 

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled rolling candy, take it away from children and contact the firm to receive a refund.  

Incidents/Injuries:

CPSC has received one report of a 7-year-old girl who choked and died after the candy’s rolling ball dislodged and became trapped in her throat in New York in April 2023. 

Sold At:
KGR Distribution Corp. sold the rolling candy to stores nationwide and online at www.kgrcandies.com from May 2022 through March 2023 for about $2.50.
Importer(s):

KGR Distribution Corp. of Passaic, New Jersey

Distributor(s):
KGR Distribution Corp. of Passaic, New Jersey
Manufactured In:
Turkey
Recall number:
24-002

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

