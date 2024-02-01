Children’s Nightgowns Recalled Due to Fire and Burn Hazard; Violation of Federal Flammability Regulations; Imported by Shenzhen Weite Information Technology Co., Ltd.; Sold Exclusively by Ekouaer at Amazon.com

The children’s nightgowns fail to meet federal flammability regulations for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.
About 16,800
Ekouaer at 800-608-1432 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, except on holidays, email at walshkelly15@gmail.com, or online at https://ekouaer.com/pages/us-recall-nightgown-2023 or https://ekouaer.com/ and click on “Product Recall Information” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Ekouaer girl’s nightgowns made of 95% cotton and 5% spandex, with a screen print on the chest. The nightgowns were sold in short sleeves in sizes 110, 120, 130, 140 and 150. The nightgowns were sold in the following 13 colors: clear blue, lilac, light blue, light green, light gray, gray, pink, navy, light pink, purple, rose, white and yellow.
Consumers should immediately take the recalled nightgowns away from children, stop using them and contact Ekouaer for a full refund. Consumers should destroy the nightgowns by cutting them both vertically and horizontally and disposing of them in accordance with local and state recycling laws. Consumers should send an image of the destroyed recalled nightgowns to Ekouaer by email at walshkelly15@gmail.com. Upon receipt of the photo, consumers will be issued a full refund of the purchase price.
None reported
Shenzhen Weite Information Technology Co., Ltd., of China
