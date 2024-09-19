Ceither Adult Portable Bed Rails Recalled Due to Serious Entrapment and Asphyxia Hazards; Violation of Federal Regulations for Adult Portable Bed Rails; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by Inforce

The recalled bed rails violate federal regulations for adult portable bed rails, posing a serious entrapment hazard and risk of death by asphyxiation. When the bed rails are attached to a bed, users can become entrapped within the bed rail or between the bed rail and the side of the mattress.
About 1,170
Inforce at xchan524@outlook.com or online at the Inforce Storefront page on Amazon.com for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Ceither branded Adult Portable Bed Rails (ASIN: B09YRHCZY5) sold for use on adult beds. The bed support railing is made of black metal and black foam, and measures about 12-1/2 inches wide with an adjustable height between about 30 to 42 inches. Only adult portable bed rails purchased on or after August 21, 2023 are affected by this recall.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled adult portable bed rails. To receive a refund, consumers should send a photo of the disposed bed rail, along with a statement that they bought the product on or after August 21, 2023 or an Amazon purchase receipt, to the recalling firm by email at xchan524@outlook.com. The company will only provide refunds for bed rails purchased on or after August 21, 2023.
None reported
Yangkeqiang, dba Inforce, of China
