Ceither Adult Portable Bed Rails Recalled Due to Serious Entrapment and Asphyxia Hazards; Violation of Federal Regulations for Adult Portable Bed Rails; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by Inforce

  • Recalled Ceither adult portable bed rail (side view)
  • Recalled Ceither adult portable bed rail (top view)
  • Recalled Ceither adult portable bed rail (bottom view)
Name of Product:
Ceither Adult Portable Bed Rails
Hazard:

The recalled bed rails violate federal regulations for adult portable bed rails, posing a serious entrapment hazard and risk of death by asphyxiation. When the bed rails are attached to a bed, users can become entrapped within the bed rail or between the bed rail and the side of the mattress.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
September 19, 2024
Units:

About 1,170

Consumer Contact

Inforce at xchan524@outlook.com or online at the Inforce Storefront page on Amazon.com for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Ceither branded Adult Portable Bed Rails (ASIN: B09YRHCZY5) sold for use on adult beds. The bed support railing is made of black metal and black foam, and measures about 12-1/2 inches wide with an adjustable height between about 30 to 42 inches. Only adult portable bed rails purchased on or after August 21, 2023 are affected by this recall.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled adult portable bed rails. To receive a refund, consumers should send a photo of the disposed bed rail, along with a statement that they bought the product on or after August 21, 2023 or an Amazon purchase receipt, to the recalling firm by email at xchan524@outlook.com. The company will only provide refunds for bed rails purchased on or after August 21, 2023.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Exclusively online at www.amazon.com from August 21, 2023 through August 2024 for about $40.
Retailer:

Yangkeqiang, dba Inforce, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
24-370

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

